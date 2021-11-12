Mississippi State vs Auburn: Three Tigers Players to Watch

As the Bulldogs travel to Auburn this weekend, here are three Tigers that the visiting team should definitely keep an eye on.

Mississippi State will have a challenging road test on Saturday after dropping a 31-28 loss to Arkansas as they visit the No. 17 Auburn Tigers, who are also coming off a loss after falling 20-3 to a Texas A&M Aggies team that has really turned things around as of late.

The Tigers have a well-balanced offense led by veteran quarterback Bo Nix and a talented defense. The Bulldogs will certainly have their hands full this weekend.

As the game quickly approaches, here are three Tigers that MSU will need to keep an eye on throughout the contest.

1. Bo Nix

Nix might be a veteran quarterback, but he is wildly inconsistent. The difference in his performances over his last two games was like night and day. In his team's 31-20 victory over Ole Miss on Oct. 30, Nix was 22-of-30 for 276 yards with one touchdown. On the other hand, he only completed 20-of-41 passes for 153 yards with one interception last Saturday against Texas A&M.

This season alone, his completion percentage has fluctuated somewhere between 48% and 90% in every game this season. He has also averaged as low 108 yards and as high as 292 yards. There is no telling which Nix the Bulldogs defense will see Saturday, but they should be able to figure it out pretty quickly.

2. Tank Bigsby

Bigsby is one of the best players on Auburn's team. Not only is he a talented running back, he also makes an impact as a receiver when needed. This season, Bigsby has had 140 rushing attempts for 735 total yards and seven touchdowns. He has also totaled 89 yards through the air on 14 receptions.

Bigsby does not shy away from a tough opponent and can easily plow through just about any defensive line he faces. MSU's defensive line struggled against the Arkansas rushing attack last weekend, so they will need to make some adjustments to contain a team with nearly as much rushing talent as their previous opponent.

3. S Ladarius Tennison

Sophomore safety Ladarius Tennison has only played in three games this season, but he had a breakthrough performance against Texas A&M that is bound to get him more playing time in the next few weeks. After having only one tackle each in his appearances against LSU and Ole Miss earlier in the year, Tennison recorded eight total tackles against the Aggies.

Six of those tackles were solo tackles. His performance was second on the team only behind Smoke Monday and showed the capability that he has to perform. His lower statistics may cause opponents to disregard him, but he should be watched carefully and taken seriously.