Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Mississippi State vs Auburn: Live Updates

    Mississippi State looks to improve to 6-4 as the Bulldogs face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday.
    Author:

    Mississippi State (5-4) looks to get back to the right side of the win column in its second consecutive week on the road after dropping a 31-28 heartbreaker to the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville.

    The Bulldogs face a tough Auburn Tigers (6-3) team this week, which is also looking for redemption after falling 20-3 to Texas A&M last week. It will be interesting to see which team rises to the occasion and shows improvement in what's sure to be a tough game for both sides.

    You can find the latest updates on the score, big plays and stats right here throughout gameday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

    BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

    Read More

    First Quarter:

    USATSI_17011331
    Football

    Lane Kiffin: Mike Leach is the 'Best Offensive Coach in America'

    15 minutes ago
    USATSI_17108137
    Football

    Live Football Updates: Mississippi State Faces Auburn

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17109942
    Football

    Mississippi State vs Auburn: How to Watch

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17109941
    Football

    SEC Football, Week 11: Predicting the Outcome of Each SEC Football Game

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17107378 (1)
    Football

    Mississippi State vs Auburn: Preview and Final Score Prediction

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_15308928
    Football

    Mississippi State Takes on Auburn: Looking Into the All-Time Series

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_15682705 (1)
    Basketball

    Know the Enemy: Ben Howland Talks Upcoming Matchup Against Montana

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17110514
    Football

    Three Bulldogs to Watch as Mississippi State Takes On Auburn

    Nov 12, 2021