Mississippi State vs Auburn: Preview and Final Score Prediction

Mississippi State looks to return to the win column as it takes on Auburn in a second consecutive week.

Mississippi State (5-4) is looking to bounce back from last week's 31-28 loss to Arkansas as it travels to Jordan-Hare Stadium this week to face the Auburn Tigers (6-3) who dropped 20-3 to the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday.

The Bulldogs are currently listed as underdog (+5.5), but have come out on top in several matchups they were predicted to lose this season and are no stranger to pulling off a big win after a disappointing loss.

It will be no easy task for either team this weekend to come out on top in what's sure to be a hard-fought matchup. Here's a look into what both teams bring to the table.

Mississippi State:

The Bulldogs continue to get stronger in the air, which is no surprise in Mike Leach's Air Raid offense. Quarterback Will Rogers is playing his best football of the year, though he and the offense did sputter some in the first half of the loss to the Razorbacks -- he got it together in the last two quarters of the games, completing 36-of-48 passes for 417 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

So far this season, Rogers has completed 363-of-483 passes (75.2%) for 3,307 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He's been much improved, looking particularly accurate and solid where ball placement is concerned.

The Bulldogs have had several emergers of their own recently, with players on both sides of the ball like wide receiver Rara Thomas (four touchdowns in the past three games) and safety Shawn Preston Jr. really coming into their own and making plays.

Defensively speaking, the Bulldogs have one of the best units in the country, ranked No. 20 in the nation with a group that has given up an average of 321.9 yards per game. Mississippi State has been solid in terms of takeaways and keeping offenses limited, though the Bulldogs did give up a season-high 202 rushing yards against Arkansas that it will be eager to come back from this week.

Special teams will be something to watch as the Bulldogs have had great issues in this area -- as the open tryouts for kicker at Mississippi State would reflect as the Bulldogs missed a combined three field goal attempts between Brandon Ruiz and Nolan McCord last week.

Auburn:

Have we ever seen a better example of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde at the quarterback position than Bo Nix? That's debatable, depending upon how far you want to go back throughout history, but Nix has had his ups and downs -- especially this season. The highs have been exceptionally high and the lows have been incredibly low.

Nix completed 20-of-41 passes for 153 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception in the loss to Texas A&M, running the ball seven times for -18 yards -- not exactly the stat line any quarterback wants to finish the day with.

He's been hot outside of that lately, though. The junior was good for 22-of-30 passes (73.3%) for 276 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions, also carrying the ball eight times for 30 yards and two rushing scores in the 31-20 win over Ole Miss the week before.

Before that, against Arkansas, Nix completed 21-of-26 passes (80.8%) for 292 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, also rushing for 42 yards and one touchdown on five carries.

Which Bo Nix is on display this week will have a lot bearing on how this matchup goes for Auburn, which features a great group of tailbacks in a room that includes running back Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter.

Defensively, Auburn leaves some to be desired, No. 53 in the nation, giving up an average of 361.9 yards per game.

Bottom Line:

Both of these teams are going to be hungry to redeem themselves from last week's loss when they take the field Saturday, but Mississippi State has the edge and the higher powered offense. The Bulldogs bounce back, 31-29.