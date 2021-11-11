Bulldogs Defense Preparing for Bo Nix, Auburn Offense

Mississippi State (5-4) will head to Auburn this weekend looking to get back to the win column after suffering a tough 31-28 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Auburn is coming off a tough 20-3 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies in which quarterback Bo Nix completed 20-of-41 passes for 153 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception, carrying the ball seven times for -18 yards -- hardly the type of performance coaches want to see out of a signal-caller.

But outside of this, Nix has been on a roll as of late. The 6-foot-3, 214-pound junior completed 22-of-30 passes (73.3%) for 276 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions, also carrying the ball eight times for 30 yards and two rushing scores in the 31-20 win over Ole Miss the week before.

In the matchup against Arkansas that preceded that contest, Nix completed 21-of-26 passes (80.8%) for 292 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, also rushing for 42 yards and one touchdown on five carries.

I asked Bulldogs defensive coordinator Zach Arnett about his thoughts on the quarterback who seems to have taken a major step forward, and it's clear MSU knows it is in for a challenge against Nix, who has found success both in the air and on the ground.

"Tremendous athlete. Obviously, he's throwing it really well this year," Arnett said. "I mean, it's the stats back it up. He can make throws, quite a few completions, you know, digs across the middle but it's the ability to extend plays with his legs and then find guys downfield and make accurate passes that scares the heck out of you."

Arnett says Nix has a little bit of Johnny Manziel to him, and the Bulldogs defense is going to have to check a lot of boxes to keep him under control.

"It's a nightmare right? You gotta if you're in zone coverage, you have to work your scramble mechanics... It's easy to get lost in man coverage and chase the guy over field and all the sudden the play gets extended and guys are running around all over the place," Arnett told reporters. "It's easy to lose your receiver. So that makes it very difficult. Very, very difficult. I don't know anything about Johnny Manziel's size but I'm pretty sure Bo Nix is a little bigger and thicker and so what he does in the quarterback run game is very concerned."

Outside of Nix, Arnett notes the Auburn offense features a great amount of talent that can give defenses problems.

"I think it's the best tailback group probably we faced all year the combination of them you know, Tank Bigsby is one of the most talented running backs in the country. Jarquez Hunter is obviously having a phenomenal season as true freshman," Arnett said. "And then you know, you got your third-down back who comes in and he's had to run it already, but you know, he's a nightmare on the backfield receiving. Big, physical offensive line, the way they're running the football, the way they're really balanced. I think that coach (Bryan) Harsin and coach (Mike) Bobo, what they've done offensively to put together that package is great."

The Bulldogs have largely had a staunch defense this year, ranked No. 4 in the Southeastern Conference and No. 20 in the nation in yards allowed per game (322.1).

We'll get our answer as to whether or not State can rise to this occasion when the two teams kick off at 11 a.m. CT in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday.