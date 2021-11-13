Mississippi State vs Auburn: How to Watch

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch: Mississippi State Takes on Auburn

    Everything you need to know about tuning in to Saturday's matchup between Mississippi State and Auburn.
    Author:

    Mississippi State football (5-4) didn't get the outcome it wanted last weekend when it fell 31-28 to the Arkansas Razorbacks last weekend and will be eager to return to the win column as it faces the Auburn Tigers (6-3) on the road Saturday.

    Auburn, the team most favored to give Alabama its second loss of the season, is coming off a humbling 20-3 loss the Texas A&M Aggies and will be eager for redemption as well.

    Auburn is a team that has played some solid football, with quarterback Bo Nix making some good strides as of late though he did look like the signal-caller we've become accustomed to seeing as he struggled against an A&M defense that didn't allow a single touchdown last week.

    Here's what you need to know about catching the weekend's contest:

    Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn, Alabama)

    When: 11 a.m. CT, Saturday, Nov. 13

    TV: ESPN

    Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package)

