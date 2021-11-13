Mississippi State vs Auburn: How to Watch

Everything you need to know about tuning in to Saturday's matchup between Mississippi State and Auburn.

Mississippi State football (5-4) didn't get the outcome it wanted last weekend when it fell 31-28 to the Arkansas Razorbacks last weekend and will be eager to return to the win column as it faces the Auburn Tigers (6-3) on the road Saturday.

Auburn, the team most favored to give Alabama its second loss of the season, is coming off a humbling 20-3 loss the Texas A&M Aggies and will be eager for redemption as well.

Auburn is a team that has played some solid football, with quarterback Bo Nix making some good strides as of late though he did look like the signal-caller we've become accustomed to seeing as he struggled against an A&M defense that didn't allow a single touchdown last week.

Here's what you need to know about catching the weekend's contest:

Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn, Alabama)

When: 11 a.m. CT, Saturday, Nov. 13

TV: ESPN

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package)