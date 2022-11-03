Mississippi State (5-3) looks to bounce back after suffering two straight losses between its most recent falls to Alabama and Kentucky.

The Bulldogs will face a reeling Auburn Tigers (3-5) team that just parted ways with its head coach and is currently on a four-game losing streak. If all goes as is expected, this should present a solid opportunity for Mike Leach's team to get back to the win column before facing the Georgia Bulldogs.

Here's a look at what to know and how to tune in, regardless of where you are on game day:

Where: Davis Wade Stadium (Starkville, Mississippi)

When: 6:30 p.m. CT, Saturday, Nov. 5

Weather: Chance of Showers, 68 Degrees

TV: ESPN

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package)