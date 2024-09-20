Mississippi State vs. Florida: Bold Predictions for a Crucial Matchup

𝙄𝙢𝙢𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙄𝙢𝙥𝙖𝙘𝙩



Freshman @MarioCraver4 has 5 catches for 130 yards and 2 touchdowns.



He's 1 of 2 SEC Freshmen with 100+ receiving yards and multiple touchdowns this season.