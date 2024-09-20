Mississippi State vs. Florida: Bold Predictions for a Crucial Matchup
Mississippi State football faces the Florida Gators this weekend. Both squads are desperate for a win.
Florida and head coach Billy Napier are floundering fast, and the program's momentum is at rock bottom. Meanwhile, under first-year head coach Jeff Lebby, Mississippi State has limped off to a slow start, but there is hope for the future.
Florida and Mississippi State have the same record, but each program's optimism is different, which should make for an intriguing matchup.
Bold Predictions for Mississippi State vs. Florida
Mississippi State or Florida Will Rush for Over 150 Yards
Each squad has struggled to run the ball and stop the run this season, which is not a good sign, considering each offense is predicated on the rushing attack. However, something will have to give this weekend because neither Lebby nor Napier will abandon the rushing attack.
Whoever finds success running the ball will ultimately win the game.
If Mississippi State Can Get an Early Lead, They Will Win
Mississippi State must find a way to get the crowd into the game early. While the Bulldogs did grab some momentum this week with wins on the recruiting trail, if they fall behind early, the crowd at Davis Wade Stadium will quickly grow restless.
However, Florida may roll over if Mississippi State can jump to an early lead and get the crowd into the game.
Mississippi State or Florida Will Force a Crucial Turnover
Most games do, but the turnover margin in this game will be massive. Mississippi State and Florida have struggled on offense, and the best way to score easy points is with a turnover.
This will be a close game in the second half, but a costly turnover will give either Mississippi State or Florida a chance to seal the game.
