Mississippi State Football: Early Weather Forecast for Florida Game
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Take away the sound of cowbells and it’ll be hard to tell if you’re in Mississippi or Florida on Saturday inside Davis Wade Stadium.
Mississippi State will play its first daytime game of the season when it hosts Florida at 11 a.m. Saturday and both teams will be familiar with the weather forecasted for that day.
According to AccuWeather, there will be plenty of humidity and sunshine. (Isn’t that Florida’s state nickname?) The high temperature is only 89 degrees and no cloud cover, but the forecast calls for a “RealFeel” of 98 degrees (90 in shade).
There isn’t expected to be wind, either with wind gusts reaching just 10 miles per hour. The forecast also has six percent precipitation probability.
Weather hasn’t impact many of Mississippi State’s games with only the season-opening game against Eastern Kentucky featuring rain. That didn’t slow the Bulldogs’ offense racking up 56 points and 450 yards of total offense.
Read More:
SEC Football Week 4: Betting Odds, TV Schedule, and ESPN FPI Predictions for Every Conference Matchup
Mississippi State Lands Elite Back: Major Recruiting Win for Bulldogs
Mississippi State Basketball Recruiting: Bulldogs Secure 4-Star Stud
SEC College Football Power Rankings: Who's Rising and Falling After Week 3?