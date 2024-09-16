Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State Football: Early Weather Forecast for Florida Game

Heat and humidity await Bulldogs and Gators in Starkville on Saturday (shocking, right?)

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs fans cheer during the first quarter of the game against the Toledo Rockets at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Mississippi State Bulldogs fans cheer during the first quarter of the game against the Toledo Rockets at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Matt Bush-Imagn Images
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Take away the sound of cowbells and it’ll be hard to tell if you’re in Mississippi or Florida on Saturday inside Davis Wade Stadium.

Mississippi State will play its first daytime game of the season when it hosts Florida at 11 a.m. Saturday and both teams will be familiar with the weather forecasted for that day.

According to AccuWeather, there will be plenty of humidity and sunshine. (Isn’t that Florida’s state nickname?) The high temperature is only 89 degrees and no cloud cover, but the forecast calls for a “RealFeel” of 98 degrees (90 in shade).

There isn’t expected to be wind, either with wind gusts reaching just 10 miles per hour. The forecast also has six percent precipitation probability.

Weather hasn’t impact many of Mississippi State’s games with only the season-opening game against Eastern Kentucky featuring rain. That didn’t slow the Bulldogs’ offense racking up 56 points and 450 yards of total offense.

