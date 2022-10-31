The kickoff time and television information for Mississippi State's home contest against the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs was officially released on Monday.

The game will be an evening kickoff set for 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Davis Wade Stadium. It will be televised on ESPN.

The last time these two teams met was at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium during the 2020 season with Georgia ultimately coming out with the 31-24 victory. If MSU can get the win over the visiting Dawgs, this will be their first triumph over the team in a good stretch of time as Georgia has won this meeting the past three times in a row.

MSU will face Auburn the week before Georgia, set to take on the Tigers at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday in Starkville, Mississippi.