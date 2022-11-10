Mississippi State football hasn't faced Georgia in nearly two years, when they narrowly fell 31-24 to the Bulldogs of Athens in Sanford Stadium.

MSU faces a more formidable Georgia team this time around as the Bulldogs are poised to enter the College Football Playoff as the top seed with a very real chance of going all the way just one year removed from a national title.

Securing a win in Starkville will be no easy task for Mike Leach's team and to do so would mark MSU's first victory over Georgia since the 24-12 win over the team in Starkville on Sept. 25, 2010.

Quarterback Chris Relf was a force on the ground in that game, crossing the century-mark with 109 rushing yards on 20 carries. Relf was 9-of-14 passing for 148 yards with two touchdowns delivered to wide receiver Arced Clark and running back Vick Ballard in a win that was MSU's first over Georgia in roughly 36 years.

Georgia has a heavy upper-hand in the all-time series record, currently 19-6 against MSU and on a three-game winning streak. Its largest margin of victory came in the 47-0 shutout of MSU in 1997. Georgia's longest win streak over MSU was nine games over the time span of 1975-2006.

MSU's biggest win by the numbers over the Bulldogs was the 38-14 victory of the 1974 season in which the team went 9-3 and qualified for its first bowl game in 11 years. The longest win streak MSU has held against Georgia stands at just two games between 1951 and 1956.

It will be interesting to see if MSU can pull off the upset and stay on the right side of the win column as UGA travels to Starkville for a 6 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday.