Mississippi State vs. Kentucky: Looking Into the All-Time Series

No. 16 Mississippi State and No. 22 Kentucky will face off in Lexington on Saturday night in a cross-division matchup that has remained close over the years.

The stakes for both teams are quite high heading into the matchup. The Wildcats (4-2, 1-2 SEC) need to prove that they still deserve the Top-10 ranking that they had just a few weeks ago. On the other hand, the Bulldogs (5-1, 2-1) recently jumped into the polls and hope to continue gaining momentum.

MSU has a slight edge in the all-time series, with 25 wins compared to Kentucky's 24. Much of the Bulldogs' success has come in the 21st century: the team has a 14-8 record against the Wildcats since 2000.

Mississippi State won last season's contest by a score of 31-17, but the team was much more dominant against an AP Top-25 opponent than the final score suggests. Sophomore quarterback Will Rogers went 36-of-39 passing for 344 touchdowns and one interception. Dillon Johnson rushed for two touchdowns on the evening, and Jo'quavious Marks recorded a score of his own. Freshman standout Rara Thomas caught Rogers' only touchdown pass.

Kentucky signal-caller Will Levis -- once projected to be one of the top quarterbacks in the nation -- had a tough outing. Levis went 17-of-28 passing for just 150 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. The Wildcats did see some fireworks on special teams, as Josh Ali returned a punt for a 74-yard touchdown to record the first points of the contest.

Things could be a bit more difficult for the Bulldogs on the road in Lexington. Mississippi State is 9-16 all-time when facing the Wildcats at Kroger Field, with the most recent loss coming by a score of 24-2 in 2020. State has not won a game when visiting Kentucky since 2014.

Both teams need this weekend's victory if they want to stay in the race for a potentially exciting postseason. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.