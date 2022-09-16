Mississippi State (2-0) heads to Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Saturday to take on LSU (1-1) after winning its first two games by double digits.

The Bulldogs are two-point favorites heading into the matchup, and will look to repeat the same type of success they had the last time they were in Tiger Stadium when quarterback KJ Costello broke the SEC single-game passing yards record (623 yards) on the way to a 44-34 upset victory in 2020.

Here's a look into everything you need to know about catching the game, regardless of where you are:

Where: Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

Weather: 89 degrees, Mostly Sunny

When: 5 p.m. CT, Saturday, Sept. 17

TV: ESPN

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package)