Skip to main content

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: Looking Into the All-Time Series

Looking into the history of the matchup between Mississippi State and Ole Miss as the Egg Bowl rivalry game nears.

Mississippi State football rounds out an up-and-down season in the Battle For The Golden Egg in Oxford as the Bulldogs face the Ole Miss Rebels.

Head coach Mike Leach is seeking his first victory in the rivalry game in his third year with the team after the Bulldogs fell 31-21 in Starkville in the most recent meeting between the two teams. 

Ole Miss is the team on the right side of the all-time series record, currently riding a two-game winning streak at 64-46-6 against the Bulldogs since the programs first met on Oct. 28, 1901.

The last time MSU defeated Ole Miss was on Nov. 28, 2019 when the Bulldogs came out on top, 21-20 in Davis Wade Stadium. That was a game that won't soon be forgotten as Ole Miss placekicker Luke Logan missed a 35-yard extra point attempt after wide receiver Elijah Moore was penalized for celebrating a touchdown by pretending to urinate like a dog.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For MSU fans, that sparked some very... unique nicknames for their rival that are still said around Starkville to present day.

The longest win streak over Ole Miss that MSU has stands at 13 games (1911-1925), with its largest margin of victory a 65-0 shutout over a century ago back in 1915. For the Rebels, their biggest win over the Bulldogs was also a shutout, 48-0, in the 1971 matchup. 

The longest win streak the team has held over the Maroon and White was less than half the distance of the Bulldogs' at six consecutive victories (1930-1935).

With Ole Miss looking a bit more beatable than it did a couple of weeks ago and all the coaching rumors swirling around, it will be interesting to see how things shake out as the two teams kick off at 6 p.m. CT in Oxford, Mississippi.

USATSI_19463941
Football

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, How to Watch

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19369171
Football

Ole Miss Listed as Slight Favorite Over Mississippi State in 2022 Egg Bowl

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19068973
Football

Three Bulldogs to Watch as Mississippi State and Ole Miss Battle in the Egg Bowl

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19463940
Football

Taking The Next Step: Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Focused On Continued Improvement At Season's End

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19463630
Football

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: Three Keys to a Bulldogs Victory in the Egg Bowl

By Colin James
USATSI_19463936
Football

Three Bulldogs Who Shone in Mississippi State's 56-7 Rout of ETSU

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_16424818
Football

SEC Announces Players of the Week Ahead of Week 13

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19464022
Football

Watch: Mike Leach Talks Upcoming Egg Bowl Rivalry Game, Victory Over ETSU

By Crissy Froyd