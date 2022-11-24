Mississippi State football rounds out an up-and-down season in the Battle For The Golden Egg in Oxford as the Bulldogs face the Ole Miss Rebels.

Head coach Mike Leach is seeking his first victory in the rivalry game in his third year with the team after the Bulldogs fell 31-21 in Starkville in the most recent meeting between the two teams.

Ole Miss is the team on the right side of the all-time series record, currently riding a two-game winning streak at 64-46-6 against the Bulldogs since the programs first met on Oct. 28, 1901.

The last time MSU defeated Ole Miss was on Nov. 28, 2019 when the Bulldogs came out on top, 21-20 in Davis Wade Stadium. That was a game that won't soon be forgotten as Ole Miss placekicker Luke Logan missed a 35-yard extra point attempt after wide receiver Elijah Moore was penalized for celebrating a touchdown by pretending to urinate like a dog.

For MSU fans, that sparked some very... unique nicknames for their rival that are still said around Starkville to present day.

The longest win streak over Ole Miss that MSU has stands at 13 games (1911-1925), with its largest margin of victory a 65-0 shutout over a century ago back in 1915. For the Rebels, their biggest win over the Bulldogs was also a shutout, 48-0, in the 1971 matchup.

The longest win streak the team has held over the Maroon and White was less than half the distance of the Bulldogs' at six consecutive victories (1930-1935).

With Ole Miss looking a bit more beatable than it did a couple of weeks ago and all the coaching rumors swirling around, it will be interesting to see how things shake out as the two teams kick off at 6 p.m. CT in Oxford, Mississippi.