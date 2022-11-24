Skip to main content

How to Watch: Mississippi State Faces Ole Miss in Egg Bowl Action

What to know and how to tune in as Mississippi State faces Ole Miss in the 2022 edition of the Egg Bowl.

Mississippi State (7-4) ended off last Saturday on a high note as it defeated the ETSU Buccaneers, 56-7 in Davis Wade Stadium. The Bulldogs play their final game of the regular season against the Ole Miss Rebels (8-3), who come off a shocking 42-27 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

If MSU can come out with the win as a slight underdog (+2.5) here, it will mark the first one the team has gotten in the Egg Bowl in the Mike Leach era.

Here's everything you need to know about catching the game regardless of where you are when things kick off in Oxford on Thanksgiving night:

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (Oxford, Mississippi)

When: 6 p.m. CT, Thursday, Nov. 24

Weather: 20% Chance of Rain, 55 Degrees

TV: ESPN

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package)

