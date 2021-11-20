Three Predictions: Mississippi State Takes on Tennessee State

Here are three predictions for how things will work out for the Bulldogs as they face Tennessee State this weekend.

The No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs will face off against Tennessee State on Saturday morning in hopes of gaining momentum heading into Egg Bowl week.

The Bulldogs (6-4) became bowl-eligible for the 12th straight season after pulling off a 25-point comeback victory over the Auburn Tigers last weekend. This weekend, they will face another team of Tigers: Tennessee State. TSU (5-5) is an FCS team from the Ohio Valley Conference looking to knock off a ranked SEC team.

MSU has a 99.5% chance to win according to ESPN's Football Power Index, but anything can happen. Heading into this weekend's game, here are three predictions for how things will work out for the Dawgs.

1. QB Chance Lovertich will see playing time.

Backup quarterback Chance Lovertich has only seen playing time once this season: in the team's 45-6 victory over Vanderbilt. However, he showed why he is deemed worthy enough to play on an SEC Air Raid team in the few minutes of playing time that he saw. Lovertich was 5-of-6 passing for 77 yards with one touchdown against the Commodores. He also showed off his quick feet as he ran once for seven yards. If the Bulldogs can jump out to a comfortable lead over the Tigers, then there is no reason why Lovertich can't come into the game and show fans what he can do.

2. The Bulldogs will play a complete game.

Whether offensively, defensively or on special teams, the Bulldogs have rarely played a complete game this season. If the offense was marching down the field, the defense seemed non-existent. If the defense was putting up big stops, the offense couldn't capitalize. And when both the offense and the defense played well, the special teams unit couldn't make a field goal. This weekend, the team will likely be able to put together a complete game. Last weekend's second half against Auburn was the most unified that the team has looked in a long time. It may seem silly to hope for that outcome against an FCS team that the Bulldogs are a heavy favorite over, but it is vital to carry the momentum that comes from working together into next week's Egg Bowl.

3. Jaden Walley will finally have his 100-yard game.

Around this time last season, wide receiver Jaden Walley had his first of four-straight 100-yard receiving games against Georgia. His streak set an MSU freshman record, and Walley was expected to have even better numbers this year. Although he has scored more touchdowns this season, the closest Walley has come to having 100 receiving yards in a game was on Oct. 30 against Kentucky when he totaled 95 yards. Part of that comes from the team's increased depth at the wide receiver position, but he still seems to be in a bit of a funk. This is the perfect weekend for Walley to finally have his breakthrough, and he will thrive against a struggling Tennessee State secondary.