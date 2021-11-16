Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Watch: Mike Leach Talks Win Over Auburn, Upcoming Game Against Tennessee State

    Mississippi State faces Tennessee State after a huge win over Auburn.
    Author:

    Mississippi State got back to its winning ways on Saturday with a 43-34 comeback victory over Auburn as the Bulldogs came back from a 25-point deficit and scored some 40 unanswered points.

    This week, the Bulldogs turn their attention to an FCS opponent in Tennessee State. Obviously, this is expected to be an easier win compared to the rest of the competition State has faced this season, but it is important that the Dawgs not play down to anyone coming off such a thrilling victory over yet another ranked team.

    Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach met with the media Monday to discuss the Bulldogs' current progress and the upcoming matchup.

    One thing he addressed during the press conference was the comments Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin made about him being the best offensive coach in America this past week on "College Gameday."

    Read More

    "He’s setting the stage for a really good Egg Bowl," Leach said. "I’d be lying if I told you he didn’t think he’s the best offensive coordinator. It was modest of him to say… We’ll just let the love keep coming both directions."

    Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say this week (video credit: Mississippi State Athletics):

    USATSI_17157332
    Football

    Watch: Bulldogs Coach Mike Leach Talks Win Over Auburn, Upcoming Game Against Tennessee State

    just now
    USATSI_13549080 (3)
    Football

    Former Ole Miss WR Commitment Announces Commitment to Mississippi State

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17157063
    Football

    Bulldogs QB Will Rogers Named Manning Award Star of the Week

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17157306
    Football

    Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Partnering with Make-A-Wish Foundation

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17155172
    Football

    Week 12 Bowl Projections: Where Each SEC Team is Expected to Go Bowling

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17155395
    Football

    Make it Three: QB Will Rogers Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week After Win Over Auburn

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17155875
    Football

    Auburn QB Bo Nix Reportedly Broke Ankle in Loss to Mississippi State

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_15712572 (2)
    Basketball

    Mississippi State Basketball Improves to 2-0 as Bulldogs Down Grizzlies, 86-49

    Nov 14, 2021