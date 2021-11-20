Mississippi State Faces Tennessee State: Thee Tigers to Watch

Ohio Valley Conference team Tennessee State (5-5) will travel to Starkville to face the No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-4) on Saturday at 11 a.m.

The Tigers are heading into this weekend's matchup on a two-game losing streak. They suffered a 41-20 loss against UT Martin on Nov. 6 and were throttled by Austin Peay last weekend by a score of 36-7. TSU is looking to gain a bit of momentum and defeat a ranked SEC opponent.

Here are three Tigers that MSU should keep an eye on to help it secure a victory.

1. QB Geremy Hickbottom

Currently, quarterback Geremy Hickbottom is a game-time decision for the Tigers after exiting last weekend's game against Austin Peay with an injury. If he plays, Hickbottom brings a lot to the table as a dual-threat quarterback. This season, he is 139-of-241 passing for 1,816 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. On the ground, Hickbottom has added seven touchdowns on 261 total rushing yards. Although his status is unknown at this time, the Bulldogs defense should be prepared to face him no matter what.

2. QB Isaiah Green

Marshall transfer Isaiah Green might be listed as a quarterback, but he led his team in tackles against Austin Peay. Green was placed on the defense just last weekend but led the entire defense with eight total tackles. It's unclear exactly why he played defense, but one thing is pretty obvious: he's not bad at it by any means. After a standout performance like that, Green will likely be playing on the defensive side of the ball this weekend as well. He might be the Tigers' hidden gem, and the Bulldogs need to keep a close eye on him.

3. LB James Green

Redshirt junior linebacker James Green is one of Tennessee State's best defensive players. On a team with an incredibly stacked defense, he leads everyone with 69 total tackles and seven tackles-for-losses. He has also added one sack and one interception on the season, which proves that he can do just about everything. Green isn't afraid to go up against a tough SEC offense, and his coaches will probably be looking at him as a guy who will step up and lead the rest of his team into the matchup.