Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Live Updates: Mississippi State Faces Tennessee State

    Mississippi State aims to improve to seven wins this season on Saturday.
    Author:

    Mississippi State (6-4) aims to stay on the right side of the win column as the Bulldogs face the visiting Tennessee State Tigers on Saturday in Davis Wade Stadium.

    MSU is coming off of its most dominant win in program history, scoring 40 unanswered points as it came back from a 25-point deficit to get one of its most important road wins in Mike Leach's tenure at State.

    The key to this matchup will not be taking a "lesser opponent" lightly. TSU heads into this game coming off a 36-7 blowout loss to Austin Peay -- the Tigers post a 5-5 record so far this season.

    You can find the latest updates on the score, big plays and stats right here throughout gameday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT in Starkville.

    Read More

    BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

    USATSI_17158988
    Football

    Live Football Updates: Mississippi State Faces Tennessee State

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17158988
    Football

    Mississippi State Faces Tennessee State: Thee Tigers to Watch

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17156882
    Football

    Can the Bulldogs Make the Sugar Bowl?: How Possible it is and What Needs to Happen

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17155392
    Football

    Three Predictions: Mississippi State Takes on Tennessee State

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17012670
    Football

    Mississippi State vs Memphis: three Bulldogs to watch

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17061644 (1)
    Football

    Will Rogers For Heisman?: What the Odds Are as Mississippi State QB Officially Joins the Race

    Nov 18, 2021
    USATSI_17157426
    Football

    Week 12: Predicting the Outcome of Every SEC Matchup

    Nov 18, 2021
    USATSI_15712572 (3)
    Basketball

    Mississippi State Basketball: Bulldogs Down Detroit-Mercy, Move to 3-0

    Nov 17, 2021