Mississippi State vs Memphis: three Bulldogs to watch

Mississippi State (6-4) will face the Tennessee State Tigers (5-5) on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville.

The Bulldogs are coming off of last weekend's thrilling 43-34 comeback victory over Auburn. The team was down by 25 points midway through the second quarter but rallied to defeat the No. 17 team in the country and become bowl eligible.

Hopefully, things will go much smoother for MSU this weekend, and there will be no need for the added excitement. Heading into Saturday's matchup, here are three Bulldogs standouts to keep an eye on.

1. WR Jamire Calvin

Before Saturday's game, wide receiver Jamire Calvin only had one touchdown reception on the year, and it was in the season-opener against Louisiana Tech. Against Auburn, Calvin had a standout day: he had four receptions for 20 yards and two touchdowns. That's the most receptions and touchdowns he has had in a single game this season. Calvin looks to capitalize on his recent success this weekend against Tennessee State. Hopefully, he will be able to put up similar--or even better-- numbers against a weaker FCS opponent on his home field.

2. WR Malik Heath

Malik Heath was one of the top-performing wide receivers against Auburn last weekend. After not playing well against Arkansas on Nov. 6, he throttled the Tigers' defense with five catches for 74 yards and one touchdown. Although he is a senior, Heath has often been overlooked for some of the younger receivers on the team. He quietly gets it done on offense and is third on the team in touchdown catches and fifth in total yards. Expect Heath to put up stellar numbers as he looks to show off for the crowd in what could be one of his last games in maroon and white.

3. LB Jett Johnson

Linebacker Jett Johnson has been a leader on defense all year, but he accounted for only one tackle against Auburn. It was his worst performance of the year. Aside from Saturday's game, he has accounted for an average of seven tackles in the other nine games he has played this season and had one forced fumble and one fumble return. When the Tennessee State Tigers come to town, Johnson is going to want to rebound and show everyone why he is one of the best players on MSU's defense.