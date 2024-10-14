Mississippi State Football: Clear Skies and High Hopes Against Texas A&M
Mississippi State vs. No. 14 Texas A&M Game Day Early Weather Report
Mississippi State football fans shouldn’t have to worry too much about weather impacting Saturday’s game against No. 14 Texas A&M.
Based on the way the Bulldogs’ offense has played in its last two games, counting on some help from Mother Nature isn’t a big of a necessity as it was against No. 1 Texas and No. 5 Texas A&M.
Freshman quarterback Michael Van Buren threw for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns against Georgia last week and wet weather wouldn’t have helped improve those numbers.
AccuWeather’s forecast for Saturday afternoon in Starkville predicts a high temperature of 81 degrees and a low of 46 degrees as the game crosses over into the evening. There’s just a five percent probability of precipitation and humidity is forecasted to be 39 percent. There is expected small could cover, roughly 25 percent and wind gusts reaching 10 miles per hour.