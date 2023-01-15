Mississippi State Wide Receiver Lideatrick "Tulu" Griffin Enters the Transfer Portal

Mississippi State wide receiver Lideatrick "Tulu" Griffin has entered the transfer portal, Griffin himself confirmed via Twitter.

In his statement, Griffin took a moment to thank God and his family while also thanking Mississippi State's coaching staff and fanbase for their support.

"I wanna thank the whole [Mississippi State] coaching staff for believing in me through the last 3 years!" Griffin said in his statement on Twitter. "Last but not least I wanna thank the wonderful fans. I'm grateful that I got to play for y'all every Saturday!"

Griffin was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, and the No. 5 player in the state of Mississippi, via 247 Sports. He committed to the Bulldogs in June of 2019, enrolling as part of Mike Leach's inaugural Bulldog squad.

During the 2022 season, Griffin primarily played as a return specialist. Griffin caught 40 receptions, 502 yards, and four touchdowns, averaging 12.6 yards per reception. He also led FBS in kickoff return yardage, with 613 return yards, averaging 32.3 yards per return.

During his time with the Bulldogs, he was named 2020 Armed Forces Bowl MVP and was named SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week in 2022 for his performance against Auburn, where he returned a kick for a 92-yard touchdown.

Griffin has two years of eligibility remaining. He does not have a contact tag in the transfer portal, via Robbie Faulk on Twitter. This usually means that a player in the transfer portal already has a transfer destination in mind and comes as a surprise considering how active Griffin was a recruiter on social media.

With Griffin's transfer news, the Bulldogs have some hole to fill in their wide receiver room, and now may look into recruiting and the transfer portal itself to address them.