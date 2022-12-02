Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas will enter the transfer portal, he announced on his social media this morning.

In his statement, he thanked Mississippi State's coaching staff and fanbase for their support during his time as a Bulldog.

"Thank you to the entire Mississippi State coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to play on this level," Thomas said on social media. "To the Bulldog fans, I am forever grateful for each of you for welcoming me into the community and allowing me to call this my home over the past two years."

A three-star recruit out of high school, he originally committed to South Carolina before flipping his commitment to Mississippi State in the fall of 2020.

In his freshman year, Thomas had a solid debut season, catching 18 receptions for 252 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 14.0 yards per reception.

This year he saw more production, but was more inconsistent with the ball, catching 44 receptions for 626 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 14.2 yards per reception.

He also helped propel the Bulldogs to victory over Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl, catching a 22-yard touchdown pass before limping off the field with a leg injury.

Thomas has two years of eligibility remaining, in addition to a redshirt year. He reportedly is not expected to play in Mississippi State's bowl game before transferring.

With one of the Bulldogs' top receiver out the door, the team now needs to make big adjustments with their wide receiver room, whether it be through recruiting or through the transfer portal.