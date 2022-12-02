Skip to main content

Mississippi State WR Rara Thomas To Enter the Transfer Portal

The Bulldogs lose their leading receiver to the transfer portal.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas will enter the transfer portal, he announced on his social media this morning.

In his statement, he thanked Mississippi State's coaching staff and fanbase for their support during his time as a Bulldog.

"Thank you to the entire Mississippi State coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to play on this level," Thomas said on social media. "To the Bulldog fans, I am forever grateful for each of you for welcoming me into the community and allowing me to call this my home over the past two years."

A three-star recruit out of high school, he originally committed to South Carolina before flipping his commitment to Mississippi State in the fall of 2020.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In his freshman year, Thomas had a solid debut season, catching 18 receptions for 252 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 14.0 yards per reception.

This year he saw more production, but was more inconsistent with the ball, catching 44 receptions for 626 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 14.2 yards per reception.

He also helped propel the Bulldogs to victory over Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl, catching a 22-yard touchdown pass before limping off the field with a leg injury.

Thomas has two years of eligibility remaining, in addition to a redshirt year. He reportedly is not expected to play in Mississippi State's bowl game before transferring.

With one of the Bulldogs' top receiver out the door, the team now needs to make big adjustments with their wide receiver room, whether it be through recruiting or through the transfer portal.

USATSI_19463936
Football

Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_18717206
Football

Mississippi State Offensive Lineman Reed Buys Enters Transfer Portal

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19158619
Football

Mississippi State EDGE Jordan Davis Reveals Plans For Upcoming 2023 Season

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19499207
Football

Mississippi State WR Austin Williams Named SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19497707
Football

Trio of Mississippi State Players Named to PFF College All-SEC Team

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19253118
Football

How Lideatrick 'Tulu' Griffin Is Becoming One of Mississippi State's Best Recruiters

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19463936
Football

Mike Leach Makes Strong Case For Emmanuel Forbes as Quinshon Judkins Wins Conerly Trophy

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19463632
Football

Mississippi State LB Nathaniel 'Bookie' Watson Reveals Intentions For 2023

By Crissy Froyd