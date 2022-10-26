Mississippi State wideout Austin Williams has demonstrated success both on the playing field and in the classroom, and his hard work is not going unnoticed.

The graduate student from Ocean Springs was named a member of the 2022 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class and a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy on Wednesday morning. The award is the biggest of its kind in college football and recognizes the overall winner for his academic success, performance on the football field and leadership.

Williams was named a semifinalist for the NFF Campbell Trophy last season. He has been named a member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll five different times and graduated from Mississippi State with a finance degree in just three years. Even throughout his coursework as a graduate student, Williams has consistently maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA. He was selected as the 2021-2022 SEC H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of the Year and is a two-time First Team CoSIDA Academic All-American.

On the gridiron, Williams has been an important piece of the Bulldogs' offense through the years. The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder has played in 58 career games, notching 134 receptions for a total of 1,432 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has also served as a punt returner on a few occasions.

Williams will receive a large postgraduate scholarship and will be recognized at the 64th Annual NFF Awards Dinner in Las Vegas in early December. The winner of the William V. Campbell Trophy will be announced later this season.