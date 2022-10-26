Skip to main content

Mississippi State WR Austin Williams Named Finalist for Prestigious Award

The graduate student is a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy member of the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class.

Mississippi State wideout Austin Williams has demonstrated success both on the playing field and in the classroom, and his hard work is not going unnoticed.

The graduate student from Ocean Springs was named a member of the 2022 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class and a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy on Wednesday morning. The award is the biggest of its kind in college football and recognizes the overall winner for his academic success, performance on the football field and leadership. 

Williams was named a semifinalist for the NFF Campbell Trophy last season. He has been named a member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll five different times and graduated from Mississippi State with a finance degree in just three years. Even throughout his coursework as a graduate student, Williams has consistently maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA. He was selected as the 2021-2022 SEC H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of the Year and is a two-time First Team CoSIDA Academic All-American. 

On the gridiron, Williams has been an important piece of the Bulldogs' offense through the years. The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder has played in 58 career games, notching 134 receptions for a total of 1,432 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has also served as a punt returner on a few occasions. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Williams will receive a large postgraduate scholarship and will be recognized at the 64th Annual NFF Awards Dinner in Las Vegas in early December. The winner of the William V. Campbell Trophy will be announced later this season. 

USATSI_18986310
Football

Mississippi State Football Bowl Projections: Where Four Major Outlets Have the Bulldogs Playing This Postseason

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_10404799
Football

Former Bulldogs Head Coach Dan Mullen Set to Make Broadcast Debut

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19199069
Football

Three Areas of Focus for Mississippi State Football During the Open Week

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19281906
Football

Mississippi State vs. Auburn: Kickoff Time, TV Information Announced For Bulldogs' Next Matchup

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19050416
Football

Bulldogs CB Emmanuel Forbes Named Semifinalist for Jim Thorpe Award

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19024762
Football

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Team Standings After Week 8 Matchups

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19253071
Football

Watch: Mike Leach Talks Loss to Alabama, Dinosaurs Following 30-6 Fall to Crimson Tide

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19284066
Football

Mississippi State Shows Weakness in 30-6 Road Loss to Alabama

By Colin James