Mississippi State's matchup with ETSU went about the way it was expected to as the Bulldogs established further rhythm on offense and came up with notable takeaways on defense in a 56-7 rout of the visiting Buccaneers.

Up next, the team will face its in-state rival, the Ole Miss Rebels, in the annual Egg Bowl rivalry matchup. Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach met with the media following the team's most recent victory to address what he saw out of his players and some points of emphasis as MSU heads into the season finale.

As with every contest, Leach and his team are maintaining a steady mindset and not making things bigger than they need to be.

“We’re just excited to play the game. The biggest thing is to focus on doing the best you can, be the best team you can be and leave it at that,” Leach said. “If you distract yourself with a bunch of other stuff, you’re not going to help your approach.”

Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say following the win with a short week ahead: