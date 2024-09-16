Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State and Florida Looking to Turn Seasons Around: How to Watch

Neither the Bulldogs or Gators are where they had hoped to be before the season, but Saturday's game is still fast approaching

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Blake Shapen (2) looks to pass against the Toledo Rockets during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Blake Shapen (2) looks to pass against the Toledo Rockets during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Matt Bush-Imagn Images
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Both Mississippi State and Florida had hoped to be in much different situations headed into this weekend’s game in Starkville.

The Bulldogs, at worst, had hoped to be 2-1 when they welcomed Florida into Davis Wade Stadium. Instead, they’re 1-2 and coming off a shockingly dominant loss to MAC school Toledo.

The Gators, meanwhile, had hoped to be back on the path championship contender status. Instead, they’ve lost two uncompetitive games to Miami and Texas A&M and their lone win was against Samford. Also, there’s rampant speculation about how much longer Billy Napier will be Florida’s head coach.

While the stakes won’t the same as when No. 1 Texas and No. 2 Georgia play each other in a couple weeks, Saturday’s game in Starkville has plenty at stake for both schools.

Luckily, fans of the Bulldogs and Gators won’t struggle to watch the game. ESPN will televise the game beginning at 11 a.m.

Here are the full details for how to watch and listen to the game:

How to Watch: Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators

Who: Florida (1-2) at Mississippi State (1-2)

When: 11 a.m., Saturday, September 15

Where: Starkville, Mississippi, Davis Wade Stadium

TV: ESPN

Radio: MSU Sports Network (Sirius XM 108 or 204)

Series: Florida leads the series all-time 19-34-2

Last Meeting: The Bulldogs and Gators haven’t met since 2018 when the Gators came to Starkville and left with a 13-6 win.

Last time out, Bulldogs: Toledo 41, Mississippi State 17

Last time out, Gators: Texas A&M 33, Florida 20

Taylor Hodges

TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

