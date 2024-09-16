Mississippi State and Florida Looking to Turn Seasons Around: How to Watch
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Both Mississippi State and Florida had hoped to be in much different situations headed into this weekend’s game in Starkville.
The Bulldogs, at worst, had hoped to be 2-1 when they welcomed Florida into Davis Wade Stadium. Instead, they’re 1-2 and coming off a shockingly dominant loss to MAC school Toledo.
The Gators, meanwhile, had hoped to be back on the path championship contender status. Instead, they’ve lost two uncompetitive games to Miami and Texas A&M and their lone win was against Samford. Also, there’s rampant speculation about how much longer Billy Napier will be Florida’s head coach.
While the stakes won’t the same as when No. 1 Texas and No. 2 Georgia play each other in a couple weeks, Saturday’s game in Starkville has plenty at stake for both schools.
Luckily, fans of the Bulldogs and Gators won’t struggle to watch the game. ESPN will televise the game beginning at 11 a.m.
Here are the full details for how to watch and listen to the game:
How to Watch: Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators
Who: Florida (1-2) at Mississippi State (1-2)
When: 11 a.m., Saturday, September 15
Where: Starkville, Mississippi, Davis Wade Stadium
TV: ESPN
Radio: MSU Sports Network (Sirius XM 108 or 204)
Series: Florida leads the series all-time 19-34-2
Last Meeting: The Bulldogs and Gators haven’t met since 2018 when the Gators came to Starkville and left with a 13-6 win.
Last time out, Bulldogs: Toledo 41, Mississippi State 17
Last time out, Gators: Texas A&M 33, Florida 20
