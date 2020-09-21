Mississippi State a heavy underdog at LSU entering game week

If Mississippi State is to start 1-0 in the head coach Mike Leach era, the Bulldogs will have to pull off a big-time upset. With game week now here – as of midday Monday – Mississippi State sits as a 19-point underdog to LSU for this Saturday's 2:30 p.m. game down in Baton Rouge.

It's the fourth-largest spread of all the Southeastern Conference games this weekend, trailing only the Texas A & M-Vanderbilt game where the Aggies are favored by 28.5, the Georgia-Arkansas game where Georgia is favored by 22 and the Alabama-Missouri game where the Crimson Tide is favored by 21.5.

Here are the odds (as of midday Monday) for all SEC contests this Saturday with odds coming from the Caesars Sportsbook:

Florida (-11) at Ole Miss

Kentucky at Auburn (-10.5)

Mississippi State at LSU (-19)

Georgia (-22) at Arkansas

Alabama (-21.5) at Missouri

Vanderbilt at Texas A & M (-28.5)

Tennessee (-3.5) at South Carolina

