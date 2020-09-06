A look at where former MSU players either drafted or signed by NFL teams last spring landed after final roster cuts

NFL rosters were required to be cut down to 53 players on Saturday and with that coupled with practice squad signings beginning on Sunday, we now have a better idea for where all the former Mississippi State Bulldogs either drafted or signed this past spring will be as the upcoming season starts.

A total of 14 former Bulldogs were either taken in last April's NFL Draft, or signed an undrafted free agent deal soon after. Here's where they all are as of late Sunday afternoon, per multiple reports:

LB Willie Gay Jr. - On Kansas City Chiefs 53-man roster

CB Cam Dantzler - On Minnesota Vikings 53-man roster

OL Tyre Phillips - On Baltimore Ravens 53-man roster

TE Tommy Stevens - On New Orleans Saints practice squad

S Brian Cole II - On Miami Dolphins practice squad

OL Darryl Williams - On Kansas City Chiefs practice squad

DE Chauncey Rivers - On Baltimore Ravens practice squad

LB Leo Lewis - Free agent

WR Isaiah Zuber - On New England Patriots practice squad

WR Stephen Guidry - Opted out this season for Dallas Cowboys

OL Tommy Champion - On Seattle Seahawks practice squad

DL Lee Autry - Free agent

S Jaquarius Landrews - On injured reserve for New York Giants

TE Farrod Green - On Indianapolis Colts practice squad

