Linebacker Nic Mitchell commits to Mississippi State football

Mississippi State has picked up a defensive reinforcement in its Class of 2021. Linebacker Nic Mitchell out of Mandarin (Florida) High School took to Twitter on Tuesday night and announced that he plans to join the Bulldogs.

Mitchell is the second commit for MSU in the last four days. Offensive lineman Nick Jones gave his pledge to the Bulldogs this past Saturday.

Like Jones, who was originally committed to Southern Miss, Mitchell also originally had committed elsewhere. He was committed to Temple before changing his mind and giving his word to the Bulldogs Tuesday.

Mitchell has a three-star rating per both the 247Sports Composite and Rivals. In seven games last season, he racked up 60 tackles with three tackles for loss. He also had an interception.

Mitchell is now the 18th member of State's Class of 2021. It's a group that currently stands rated at No. 33 in the country and 10th in the Southeastern Conference per 247Sports, and 39th in the nation and 10th in the SEC by Rivals. Kentucky, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt are the four SEC schools behind the Bulldogs in both of those sets of rankings.

Sports Illustrated All-American released its ranking of the Top 25 recruiting classes on Tuesday, but Mississippi State was not included.

MORE FROM COWBELL CORNER:

How full will LSU's Death Valley be when Mississippi State football comes to town?

Here is where every former Mississippi State football player on NFL rosters stands as the season begins

Marcus Murphy plays on through pandemic while protecting and playing for at-risk son

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.