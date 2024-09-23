No. 24 Mississippi State Shuts Out No. 11 Texas, Earns Second SEC Win
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State’s women’s soccer team welcomed Texas to town for its first conference game in the Magnolia State.
The No. 24 Bulldogs (8-1-0, 2-0-0 SEC) gave their guests no favors, defeating the No. 11 Longhorns (7-1-2, 0-1-1 SEC) 1-0 on Sunday.
“Texas threw everything at us, but the girls fought from the first whistle,” Mississippi State coach James Armstrong said. “The fans also made a huge difference tonight. We had over 1,400 people here tonight that stayed all the way to the end and that made a huge difference for us.”
The lone goal of the match came early on in the 15th minute. Mississippi State’s Aitana Martinez-Montoya threaded a pass through the Longhorns’ defense to a streaking Ally Perry. Perry controlled the ball, stayed cool and netted the goal past Texas keeper Mia Justus to give the Bulldogs the lead.
The loss is the first regulation defeat the Longhorns have suffered this season. It was also the second time this season Texas’ high-powered offense has been shutout. The Bulldogs outshot Texas, 12-7 including 7-2 in shots on goal.
“This week was a great week starting off SEC play with six points away and home, with both of the new SEC members,” Perez said. “It was the best way we could have started SEC play.”
The Bulldogs are off to a great start in SEC action. They opened conference play last week against Oklahoma, winning 2-0.
“The thing about opening weekends is that you only get one,” Bulldog keeper Maddy Anderson said “You only get one chance to have Oklahoma's first SEC game and also welcome Texas for their first away game in conference. It was a fantastic way to start [SEC play].”
Mississippi State will get a chance to keep their hot start going against more familiar competition this week. The Bulldogs will travel to South Carolina for a 6 p.m. match on Thursday and return home Sunday’s match against LSU.