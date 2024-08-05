Pair of Bulldogs Named to College Football Network All-SEC Team
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State will have very different look later this month when the 2024 season kicks off with more new faces in maroon and white than familiar faces.
First-year coach Jeff Lebby brought in 17 new players through the transfer portal, including two who have received a pair of preseason honors.
Wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi and offensive lineman Ethan Miner were named to the College Football Network preseason All-SEC team. Both were also named to the Shrine Bowl 1,000 Watchlist last month and both players figure to be key pieces to a new-look offense.
Akharaiyi racked up 1,033 receiving yards on 48 catches and seven touchdowns last season for UTEP. His 21.5 yards per catch ranked fifth overall in FBS and was 17th overall in yards per game (86.1).
Miner was ranked as the second-best offensive lineman in the American Conference last season by Pro Football Focus with an 81.5 grade. He’s started 35 consecutive games dating back to the 2021 season and blocked for an offense at North Texas that averaged 495.8 yards per game and 304.7 passing yards per game.
Akharaiyi and Miner, along with other newcomers Blake Shapen, Kevin Coleman, Trent Hudson, Davon Booth and plenty others should give Mississippi State fans hope for an entertaining offense this season.
The Bulldogs open their 2024 season in Starkville on Aug. 31 against Eastern Kentucky.