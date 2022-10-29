Skip to main content

Philadelphia Eagles CB Darius Slay Among Best at Position in NFC

The former Mississippi State star has allowed one of the lowest passer ratings in the NFL this year.

Darius Slay, a star cornerback for the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles and former Mississippi State standout, ranks among the best at his position in the NFC. 

According to PFF, Slay allowed just a 31.8 passer rating this season -- the second-lowest in his conference. The only athlete better than him thus far is Jaycee Horn, a Carolina Panthers standout with an allowed passer rating of 23.8. Slay's teammate, James Bradberry, and Tariq Woolen of the Seattle Seahawks are just behind him with allowed passer ratings of 32.4 and 49.7, respectively. 

Slay has put on a show for the Eagles so far this year. The 10-year NFL veteran has recorded 19 total tackles and seven passes defended. His three interceptions are good enough to put him in third place in the league. Two of Slay's picks came in his team's victory over the Minnesota Vikings near the beginning of the season, and he recently recorded a season-high nine tackles against the Arizona Cardinals.

Philadelphia has high hopes of reaching the Super Bowl this season, but it looks like the organization truly has a chance to play for it all. The Eagles sit at 6-0 and are the only remaining undefeated team in the entire NFL. They have picked up huge wins against divisional opponents such as the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders. 

Slay has played a crucial role on his team's defense, which has given up an average of just 18 points and 297.8 yards per game. The Eagles will look to keep their win streak alive this weekend as they face the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team that has struggled tremendously and sit at 2-5 on the season. 

