Six Bulldogs in quarantine after one player tests positive for COVID-19

Six Mississippi State football players are self-quarantining for 14 days after one player tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Last week, as the Bulldogs welcomed in 14 new players to campus (12 freshmen and two junior college transfers), one of those players tested positive. It was an asymptomatic case, however the unidentified player and five others are now self-isolating as a precaution. The news was first reported by Robbie Faulk of 247Sports. A Mississippi State spokesman confirmed the report to Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner.

Mississippi State has now had a total of five positive tests since the Bulldogs returned to campus for voluntary workouts last month. In early June, four MSU players tested positive. All of those were asymptomatic cases as well, but the four players self-quarantined to prevent any spread of the virus.

All around the country, as teams have returned to campuses, there have been positive tests. Just last week, Clemson announced that 14 of its players had tested positive for the virus, bringing the team's total to 37 positive cases over the past month.

Many Southeastern Conference schools have had positive cases reported as well, including Ole Miss, LSU, Alabama, Auburn and Texas A & M.

Even as positive cases continue to pop up around the nation, the 2020 college football season is barreling closer to its starting date. As for Mississippi State, the Bulldogs are currently slated to begin the season on September 5. That's the date MSU is set to play its first game under new head coach Mike Leach and usher in a new era of Bulldog football with a home tilt against New Mexico.