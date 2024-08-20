Read and React: Mississippi State Linebackers Readying for Week One
With Mississippi State wrapping up its fall camp, all eyes are just about turned towards MSU's week one matchup with Eastern Kentucky University.
At practice on August 20, members of the media got to witness the first few periods of practice. Head coach Jeff Lebby's message to the day's scout team was a strong one.
"The better you are, the better we are," said Lebby.
I spent the majority of that period watching the linebackers and running backs. Not much new information was to be gleamed from the running back drills, but the linebackers showed a different vibe.
JP Purvis most definitely passes the eye test as an edge threat, despite his shorter stature. Head strength and conditioning coach Shaud Williams mentioned his name as a player who has really attacked the weights this offseason, and it shows in drill work.
Despite having a shorter stature, Purvis has an opportunity to play a majority of defensive snaps this season either off the edge or in space. It's precisely that lack of height that gives him an advantage in many pass rush leverage situations while also allowing him to play more freely in the open field.
John Lewis has emerged as the vocal leader of the linebacker corps both on and off the field, as if his trip to SEC Media Days didn't make that apparent from the jump. Lewis's time behind Jett Johnson and Bookie Watson has warranted both questions and confidence from the fan base.
On one hand, learning from arguably the two best tacklers in the SEC can never be a bad thing. However, without a lot of meaningful snaps on the defensive side of the ball (Lewis played spurts on special teams last season) he remains to be an unproven, if immensely talented, commodity.
All in all, Lewis should be garnering plenty of snaps when Mississippi State takes on Eastern Kentucky in just 11 days in Davis-Wade Stadium. At that point, the chips will be down, and football season will be all the way back in full swing. Hallelujah.