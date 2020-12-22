MSU signee Albert Reese picked to SI All-American Second Team

A big, new Mississippi State Bulldog has picked up a big-time accolade.

Offensive lineman Albert Reese, who just signed with MSU during the early signing period last week, has been chosen to the Sports Illustrated All-American Second Team offense for his work during his senior season at Clearwater (Florida) International Academy.

Reese verbally committed to the Bulldogs back on December 5, then signed 11 days later. He picked State over offers from multiple schools, including Ole Miss, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Maryland and others. Reese, a native of Canada, is one of five offensive linemen that signed with the Bulldogs last week.

Here is SI All-American's breakdown of why Reese was chosen as a second-teamer:

In his first season of prep football in the United States, Reese anchored one of the most explosive offenses in the country as CAI's left tackle. The Knights were at their best running behind the 6-foot-7, 315-pound Mississippi State signee, too.

Reese is perhaps a bit raw, but has incredible potential according to his offensive line coach Dan Meyer. This is how Meyer previously described Reese to SI Director of Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.:

"Powerful run blocker with violent hands," Meyer said of Reese. "He possesses elite strength and once he gets his hands on a defender it’s over. Coming from an offense that required very little from him in the passing game, he’s much improved in his pass protection. He does a great job staying square and limiting the pass rush moves of the defenders with his positioning and length. He does a solid job working in space at the second level and in the screen game. Overall his college-ready body and strength with improved technique and understanding of blocking fundamentals should allow for him to contribute early at the next level."

