Scheduling News for Mississippi State Football
STARKVILLE, Miss.— Mississippi State football will have its fourth different head coach since 2018 on the sidelines this fall with former Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. His exciting offense has intrigued fans all offseason.
He also did an excellent job flipping his offense roster via the transfer portal. Lebby, being a former offensive lineman, it should have come as no surprise that he would focus on the trenches.
However, it was not just the front five; he completely retooled the receiver, quarterback, and tight end room. Coming into 2024, State could have eight of the 11 offensive starters be from the transfer portal.
Fans already expected a new coaching staff and scheme, but now the team will be primarily new. Mississippi State's schedule is daunting, especially its road schedule, which includes trips to Arizona State, Texas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Georgia.
However, their home conference schedule is much more manageable with Florida, Missouri, Texas A&M, and Arkansas. Due to the demanding schedule and a complete overhaul of the roster, there will not be a lot of sky-high expectations for Lebby in his first year.
It would be a successful campaign if the Bulldogs can be back in a bowl after missing one for the first time since 2009, a season ago.
The SEC spring meetings are happening in Destin, Fla. this week; per usual, a few game times have been announced for the Bulldogs.
August 31st, 2024, MSU versus Eastern Kentucky at 5 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.
September 7th, 2024, MSU at Arizona State at 9:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.
September 14th, 2024, MSU versus Toledo at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2 or ESPNU.
November 29th, 2024, MSU versus Ole Miss at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.