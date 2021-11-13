SEC Football, Week 11: Predicting the Outcome of Each SEC Football Game

There are only a few weeks left in the regular season for college football teams across the country, and many in the SEC are making their final push at a playoff spot or a New Year's Six bowl game.

Teams such as Georgia and Alabama are currently projected to make it to the college football playoff, while Texas A&M and Ole Miss are on the outside looking in. Some teams-- such as Vanderbilt-- are trying to find a little bit of momentum heading into the offseason.

All of the SEC's 14 teams will play this weekend, whether facing off against each other or another FBS opponent. Here are some score predictions for this weekend's full slate.

New Mexico State at No. 2 Alabama

The Crimson Tide are 8-1 on the season, but they have looked shaky over the past few weeks. Their 52-24 victory over Tennessee was close up until the middle of the third quarter, and they nearly lost to a mediocre LSU team last weekend. Bryce Young has made a name for himself as a Heisman candidate, but how much more can he do? So far this season, Young is 211-of-304 for 2,755 yards with 28 touchdowns and only three interceptions. The statistics are impressive, but he has no outstanding quality that makes him unique. Although talented, he is a basic, traditional quarterback who is bound to mess up at some point. However, it won't likely be against the 1-8 New Mexico State Aggies. Expect this lunchtime game to be a feast for the Crimson Tide.

Final score: Alabama 49, NMSU 10

Mississippi State at No. 17 Auburn

This game is arguably going to be one of the best of the day. Both teams are coming off of tough losses: MSU's special teams cost them in their 31-28 loss at Arkansas, while the Tigers were routed 20-3 by Texas A&M last weekend. MSU quarterback Will Rogers has played well in his last three games and had a record-breaking performance against Kentucky on Oct. 30. His receiving core has been good, but the team struggles with game-deciding penalties and special teams plays. On the other hand, Auburn has an extremely talented running back in Tank Bigsby, but quarterback Bo Nix has been extremely inconsistent. This season, he has had anywhere from a 48% to a 90% completion percentage in each game with no consistent pattern. This game is up in the air with both teams trying to prove themselves.

Final score: MSU 27, Auburn 24

Samford at Florida

Florida is in a world of trouble. After a 40-17 blowout loss against South Carolina, the Gators fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy. Not only are the Gators without two key pieces of the coaching staff, head coach Dan Mullen is also in hot water. The team has been much less than impressive this season. After starting the season ranked highly in the AP top 25, they have dropped out of all polls and sit at a measly 4-5 on the season. They have lost four of their last five games to Kentucky, LSU, Georgia and South Carolina. Hopefully, the Gators can rebound this weekend against Samford. The Bulldogs are also 4-5 on the season but have played in a much less competitive conference. The Gators likely won't play an amazing game, but they will do just enough to get a win by a decent margin.

Final score: Florida 34, Samford 14

No. 1 Georgia at Tennessee

Georgia has been unstoppable this season, and although this weekend's game will be played in front of a rowdy Tennessee crowd, they likely will have no problems against the Volunteers. The Bulldogs are 9-0 on the season and sit atop both the AP and CFP polls. They have one of the best defenses in the nation that gives up less than seven points per game, and their offense can easily run up and down the field against anyone. Tennessee is a much-improved team that sits at 5-4 on the season thanks to the efforts of quarterback Hendon Hooker. However, nobody has been a match for Georgia so far this season.

Final score: Georgia 37, Tennessee 20

South Carolina at Missouri

The South Carolina Gamecocks are coming off a big 40-17 win against the Florida Gators. On the other hand, Missouri has struggled to a 4-5 record, and quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming off of an injury that he sustained a few weeks ago against Vanderbilt. It's unclear whether or not Bazelak will be able to play on Saturday-- he practiced some this week-- but it likely does not matter who will lead the team against the Gamecocks. South Carolina simply has the momentum right now. They may not be the best in the SEC East, but they sure have been playing hard lately.

Final score: South Carolina 35, Missouri 24

No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 15 Ole Miss

The attention surrounding this top-15 matchup is unreal. "College Gameday" will be visiting Oxford for the first time since 2014, and the atmosphere will be unreal. Texas A&M has one of the best defenses in the SEC and is led by the ever-improving backup quarterback Zach Calzada. On the other hand, Ole Miss is led by talented Heisman candidate Matt Corral. This season, Corral is 182-of-272 for 2,527 yards with 16 touchdowns and two interceptions. A talented offense against an equally-as-talented defense usually makes for a good game that goes back and forth. Ole Miss will likely have the advantage in the game, especially considering the electric atmosphere that the teams will be playing in.

Final score: Ole Miss 38, Texas A&M 31

Kentucky at Vanderbilt

Although Kentucky has been slipping lately, this game should be no contest. The Vanderbilt Commodores are 2-7 on the season and are trying to maintain some sort of dignity. Kentucky has lost their last three in a row to Georgia, Mississippi State and Tennessee, but this is the perfect rebound game for the 6-3 Wildcats. Quarterback Will Levis is going to have his best game in weeks. He is 167-of-254 for 1,848 yards with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, but his stats do not define how well he can perform. His team ranked as highly as No. 12 this season before their collapse, which proves that they do have the ability to perform well. At this point, Vanderbilt is a lost cause, and Kentucky should come into the game with confidence and the desire to avenge their last three losses.

Final score: Kentucky 42, Vanderbilt 20

No. 25 Arkansas at LSU

This weekend's slate wraps up with the Battle for the Golden Boot. Arkansas and LSU have both had an up-and-down season. The Tigers are 4-5 and are not living up to their preseason expectations. Head coach Ed Orgeron will be leaving the program at the end of the season, and the team looks nothing like the one that won the national championship only a few years ago. However, they have decent wins against Mississippi State and Florida and played Alabama close last weekend. Arkansas goes from being ranked, to unranked, to ranked again just about every week. After defeating the previously-ranked No. 17 Mississippi State Bulldogs by a score of 31-28 last weekend, they jumped into the CFP poll. They are 6-3 on the season and have an outstanding rushing attack, but they can be easily defeated. The Tigers are the favorites according to ESPN, and I wholeheartedly agree with that. LSU is trying to hold on to their trophy and give it all for their coach.

Final score: LSU 23, Arkansas 21