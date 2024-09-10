SEC Passing Leaders: Mississippi State QB Blake Shapen's Ranking

One of:



- 3 WR’s in the SEC

- 6 WR’s in the nation

to have an 80+ yard TD catch



𝙆𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙣 𝘾𝙤𝙡𝙚𝙢𝙖𝙣 #SHOWTIME | #HailState pic.twitter.com/5G7hvhgsNu