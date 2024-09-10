SEC Passing Leaders: Mississippi State QB Blake Shapen's Ranking
Mississippi State QB Blake Shapen is off to a solid start in his first season since transferring from Baylor. He's gotten comfortable running Jeff Lebby's system and is putting up good numbers, despite not yet having playmaking WR Kelly Akharaiyi at full strength.
Through two games, here's where Shapen stands in passing yards per game compared to the rest of the SEC quarterbacks:
16. Brock Vandagriff, Kentucky
15. Conner Weigman, Texas A&M
13. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
13. Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt
12. Jackson Arnold, Oklahoma
11. Jalen Milroe, Alabama
10. Brady Cook, Missouri
8. Payton Thorne, Auburn
8. DJ Lagway, Florida
7. Quinn Ewers, Texas
6. Blake Shapen, Mississippi State
So far, so good for Shapen, the Shreveport native and former Baylor Bear. Through his first two games with the Bulldogs, he's thrown five touchdown passes without a pick and is averaging 257.5 yards per game through the air.
Thanks in part to Saturday's 80-yard scoring strike to Kevin Coleman Jr. as MSU tried to rally against Arizona State, Shapen's 10.7 yards per attempt rank 12th in the FBS. The QB will get even better with more time in the system and the healthy return of big-play WR Kelly Akharaiyi.
5. Carson Beck, Georgia
4. Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee
3. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
2. Taylen Green, Arkansas
1. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
