Week 12: Predicting the Outcome of Every SEC Matchup

With only two weeks left in the regular season, many SEC teams are trying to make a final push for a postseason appearance.

No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama are both projected to appear in the college football playoff, while seven other teams have already become bowl-eligible. Teams such as Florida, Missouri and South Carolina are all one win away from making it to the postseason.

Each of the 14 SEC teams will play this weekend, and there will be four head-to-head conference matchups. Here are some predictions for this weekend's full slate.

Charleston Southern at No. 1 Georgia

Georgia has steamrolled opponents and sits atop all of the polls with a 10-0 record. This weekend's game against FCS opponent Charleston Southern should be similar to a scrimmage game for the Bulldogs. The Buccaneers may be 4-5 on the season, but their victories come over weak and insignificant opponents. This game should be a no-contest after the first quarter, and many of Georgia's third-string players should enjoy some playing time.

Final score: Georgia 62, Charleston Southern 3

Prairie View at No. 16 Texas A&M

The Aggies are coming off of a tough loss at Ole Miss that ruined their chances of playing in a New Year's Six bowl game. Quarterback Zach Calzada struggled greatly: he was 24-of-42 passing for 237 yards and two interceptions. However, the Aggies should rebound this weekend against Prairie View. The Panthers are 7-2 on the season but play in the SWAC Conference against smaller teams. Prairie View will likely try to put up a fight but should be no match for a top 25 SEC opponent.

Final score: Texas A&M 38, Prairie View 14

New Mexico State at Kentucky

After starting the season 6-0, Kentucky has dropped three of their last four games, with the lone victory coming last weekend against Vanderbilt. Now sitting at 7-3, the Wildcats look to rebound against the 1-9 New Mexico State Aggies. NMSU has given up an average of 40 points per game this season, so quarterback Will Levis and his offense should have a field day and dominate the Aggies' defense. New Mexico State was throttled last weekend against Alabama, and this weekend's contest against Kentucky should make them want to stay away from the SEC for good.

Final score: Kentucky 52, New Mexico State 13

Tennessee State at No. 25 Mississippi State

Mississippi State mounted a 25-point comeback to beat Auburn last weekend. Hopefully, Saturday's game against FCS opponent Tennessee State will come without all of the added drama. Quarterback Will Rogers set a school record with six touchdown passes and has received many accolades throughout the week. He should continue to thrive against the 5-5 Tigers, who will likely be without starting quarterback Geremy Hickbottom. If the Bulldogs' offense can put up a big enough lead against Tennessee State, then fans can expect to see second-string quarterback Chance Lovertich for the first time since the team routed Vanderbilt 45-6.

Final score: Mississippi State 45, Tennessee State 13

21 Arkansas at No. 2 Alabama

Last weekend, Arkansas won the Battle for the Golden Boot against LSU for the first time since 2015. They will face a much tougher opponent in Tuscaloosa this weekend. Alabama has been good, but the team as a whole looks much weaker than it has in previous years. Quarterback Bryce Young, a Heisman contender, has been the most outstanding player for the Crimson Tide. This season, he is 232-of-327 passing for 3,025 yards with 33 touchdowns and three interceptions. On the other hand, Arkansas has a strong rushing attack led by dual-threat quarterback KJ Jefferson and a strong running back core. Alabama's defense only gives up an average of 83.7 rushing yards per game, but they have struggled throughout the season. The score will likely be decently close, but Alabama should still have the advantage. However, an upset by the Razorbacks is possible.

Final score: Alabama 38, Arkansas 28

Florida at Missouri

Two bottom-feeders in the SEC East will be vying for a chance to make it to the postseason. Both Florida and Missouri sit at 5-5 on the season and have a lot of uncertainty surrounding their matchup on Saturday. The Tigers have struggled to find a reliable quarterback to carry them through the rest of the year. Starting quarterback Connor Bazelak has made his way back to the field after suffering a soft-tissue injury on Oct. 30, but he has not been the same. In last weekend's matchup against South Carolina, Bazelak was benched late in the fourth quarter for redshirt freshman quarterback Brady Cook. A starter for this weekend has not been named. Florida faces a different kind of uncertainty: head coach Dan Mullen and his staff are under fire for the downfall of the program. Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy were fired on Nov. 7, and the team struggled against FCS opponent Samford on Nov. 13. Although Florida did claim a 70-52 victory, the performance was nothing to be proud of. With all of the distractions surrounding the Gators, Missouri should be expected to pull off the upset.

Final score: Missouri 38, Florida 34

Auburn at South Carolina

It's hard to believe that a week ago, Auburn still had a small chance of winning the SEC West. After blowing a 28-3 lead against Mississippi State on Saturday, the Tigers have lost any chance they have of making an improbable run for the title. As if the embarrassing performance wasn't bad enough, starting quarterback Bo Nix suffered a broken ankle in the fourth quarter and is out for the season. TJ Finley is expected to be the new starter for the Tigers. Through five appearances, Finley is 17-of-33 passing for 275 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Finley should feel comfortable knowing that Jason Brown, who will likely be South Carolina's starting back, also has little experience. He has appeared in five games this season and is 42-of-74 passing for 497 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Defensive performance-- a category that Auburn easily dominates-- should determine the outcome of the game.

Final score: Auburn 31, South Carolina 20

Vanderbilt at No. 12 Ole Miss

Head coach Lane Kiffin and quarterback Matt Corral have led Ole Miss to a season for the ages. The Rebels are 7-2 and are looking to make it into a New Year's Six bowl game. With the infamous Egg Bowl looming next week, Ole Miss hopes to carry a lot of momentum into Starkville. Luckily, they are playing the Vanderbilt Commodores this weekend. Vanderbilt's football program is last in the entire SEC in just about every category imaginable. The Commodores are 2-8 on the year with those two wins coming against Colorado State and Connecticut by a combined five points. The absolute disaster that the Vandy football team is coupled with the fact that Saturday should be Corral's last game in Oxford will easily give the Rebels the edge.

Final score: Ole Miss 55, Vanderbilt 17

South Alabama at Tennessee

Even though Tennessee is 5-5 on the season, they have shown strides as a program. They competed well against teams such as Ole Miss and Pittsburgh, and quarterback Hendon Hooker has been a pleasant surprise for the program. Hooker is 153-of-223 passing for 2,138 yards with 22 touchdowns and only three interceptions on the season. However, they face another 5-5 team in South Alabama this weekend. South Alabama has had success against the bigger conferences in the past, and with a postseason opportunity on the line, the Jaguars will give Saturday's contest everything they've got. They are an explosive team that averages 26.4 points per game and has a balanced passing and rushing attack. USA has proven that they can get a big upset, but they will more than likely not be good enough to defeat a middle-of-the-pack SEC school.

Final score: Tennessee 34, USA 20

UL-Monroe at LSU

At this point in the season, LSU doesn't have much left to play for. The Tigers sit at the bottom of the SEC West with a 4-6 record and know that head coach Ed Orgeron will be leaving at the end of the season. LSU will likely not finish the season with enough wins to make it to a bowl game-- they will face the No. 16 Texas A&M Aggies to end the regular season. Hopefully, this weekend's game against the University of Louisiana Monroe will be one last victory for Orgeron and spark some sort of joy in Death Valley. The Warhawks, who are members of the Sun Belt Conference, are 4-6 on the season and don't pose a serious threat to the Tigers. This evening matchup should go exactly as expected.

Final score: LSU 37, ULM 13