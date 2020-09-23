MSU cornerback Javorrius Selmon says he's transferring and will play for new coach Deion Sanders at Jackson State

Cornerback Javorrius Selmon had already opted out of playing for Mississippi State in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. Now, he's apparently opted to play somewhere else altogether the next time he gets on the field.

Selmon, a freshman, took to Twitter on Tuesday night and announced he plans to transfer to Jackson State, where former NFL star Deion Sanders was named head coach earlier this week.

"Big announcement," it was posted to Selmon's Twitter account. "First I would like to thank the entire Mississippi State football staff for the opportunity they gave me along with the love and support they showed but at this time I want to announce that I am coming home to play for Coach Prime!"

Selmon is from Jackson and played his high school football at Provine. Selmon was a four-star recruit per ESPN and a three-star prospect according to rankings by Rivals and 247Sports. He was a consensus Top-25 recruit inside the state of Mississippi. He originally joined the Bulldogs as part of the Class of 2020, but now it appears he'll never suit up in an official game for the maroon and white.

(Javorrius Selmon)

