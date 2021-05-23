Instate Athlete Trent Singleton Commits to MSU Football Program

Mississippi State continues to pick up pieces of its future secondary.

On Sunday, Raymond (Mississippi) High School athlete Trent Singleton announced his verbal commitment to MSU. Singleton, who the Bulldogs have recruited as a defensive back, becomes State's 12th commitment in the recruiting class of 2022.

Singleton took to social media on Sunday to announce the news of his pledge, which he dedicated to his late grandmother.

"[Sunday] is the one year anniversary of the day that my late grandmother passed on," Singleton said in a post on Twitter. "Before she passed, I told her all of my dreams and aspirations. I find comfort in knowing that she is still with me, and it is during pivotal times like this when I want to commemorate her. I am grateful for the several universities that offered me an opportunity to pursue my dream of playing at the next level. With that being said, it is a blessing to say that I am committed to Mississippi State University!"

Singleton picked the Bulldogs over a host of other opportunities, including offers from the likes of Air Force, Arkansas State, Indiana, Louisiana, McNeese State, Memphis, South Alabama, Southern Miss. Tulane, UAB and Western Kentucky. He becomes the sixth defensive back currently committed to MSU, joining safeties Jourdan Thomas, Wesley Miller and Kylon Griffin, along with cornerbacks Jaterrious Elam and Tyler Woodard. State's six other commits are offensive linemen Jacarius Clayton and Jackson Cannon, linebacker Khalid Moore, athlete/running back Dakota Jordan, receiver Jarnorris Hopson and quarterback Braedyn Locke.

Singleton, who also has played quarterback at Raymond, is rated as a three-star prospect per both 247Sports and Rivals. With his addition to MSU's group, the Bulldogs' 2022 class is currently rated at No. 8 in the country per Rivals and No. 12 in the nation per 247Sports.

