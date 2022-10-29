Former Mississippi State QB Garrett Shrader Sidelined During Matchup Against Notre Dame
Former Mississippi State quarterback Garrett Shrader did not start this second half of Saturday's contest between the Syracuse Orange and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after he took a knee to the helmet late in the second quarter.
Shrader appeared a bit discombobulated after the hit, but played the remainder of the half. The Orange walked into the locker room at halftime trailing the Fighting Irish, 21-7.
In the first half, Shrader completed 5-of-14 passes for 78 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He has been replaced by Florida transfer Carlos Del Rio Wilson.
Shrader has garnered a pop of attention this season, especially with his performance in the close 27-21 loss to the No. 5-ranked Clemson Tigers in which he completed 69.2% of his passes for 167 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also had a single score on the ground.
Read More
His showing ahead of that one also got him some air time as he was good for 64% of his passes for 210 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the 24-9 victory over No. 15 NC State.