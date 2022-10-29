Skip to main content

Former Mississippi State QB Garrett Shrader Sidelined During Matchup Against Notre Dame

Former Bulldogs QB Garrett Shrader had to leave Saturday's matchup against Notre Dame with an injury.

Former Mississippi State quarterback Garrett Shrader did not start this second half of Saturday's contest between the Syracuse Orange and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after he took a knee to the helmet late in the second quarter.

Shrader appeared a bit discombobulated after the hit, but played the remainder of the half. The Orange walked into the locker room at halftime trailing the Fighting Irish, 21-7.

In the first half, Shrader completed 5-of-14 passes for 78 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He has been replaced by Florida transfer Carlos Del Rio Wilson.

Shrader has garnered a pop of attention this season, especially with his performance in the close 27-21 loss to the No. 5-ranked Clemson Tigers in which he completed 69.2% of his passes for 167 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also had a single score on the ground.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

His showing ahead of that one also got him some air time as he was good for 64% of his passes for 210 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the 24-9 victory over No. 15 NC State.

USATSI_19026626
Football

SEC Network Program Hosts Share Thoughts on Head Coach Mike Leach and Halloween Candy

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19288241
Football

How To Tune in For The Second Game of Dak Prescott's Return From Injury: Dallas Cowboys vs. Chicago Bears

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19242272
Football

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Named to Yet Another Watch List

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19288242
Football

Former Dallas Cowboys QB Has a Message For Dak Prescott Critics

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_18336930
Football

Former Mississippi State OL Charles Cross Impressing By Metrics at NFL Level

By Crissy Froyd
mississippi-state-logo
Other

Thamel: Mississippi State AD John Cohen in Discussions With Auburn, Sources Confirm

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19050416
Football

Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes Among Highest Graded Players at Position by PFF

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_17064003
Football

Mississippi State Star Defenders Jett Johnson and Nathaniel Watson Among SEC's Best in Total Tackles

By Elizabeth Keen