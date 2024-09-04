ESPN's Computer Projection for Every SEC Week 2 Game
College football's first full weekend has come and gone and for the most part went well for the SEC.
That is, unless we're talking about LSU or Texas A&M.
Week 2 brings big games of different varities.
Texas goes to Michigan in a battle of two true blueblood programs.
South Carolina and Kentucky play in the season's first SEC contest.
Tennessee has a tricky trip to North Carolina State while Mississippi State has a huge game regarding postseason eligibility at Arizona State.
So how does ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index (FPI) see Week 2 of the SEC schedule going?
Here is what it says about every game this weekend.
Texas at Michigan - 11:00 a.m. CT
ESPN FPI Odds: Texas 73.6% of winning
Arkansas at Oklahoma State - 11 a.m. CT
ESPN FPI Odds: Arkansas 44% chance of winning
McNeese State at Texas A&M - 11:45 a.m. CT
ESPN FPI Odds: Texas A&M 98.6% of winning
Tennessee Tech at Georgia - 1 p.m. CT
ESPN FPI Odds: Georgia 99% chance of winning
California at Auburn - 2:30 p.m. CT
ESPN FPI Odds: Auburn 81.6% chance of winning
South Carolina at Kentucky - 2:30 p.m. CT
ESPN FPI Odds: Kentucky 69.7% chance of winning
Middle Tennessee State at Ole Miss - 3:15 p.m. CT
ESPN FPI Odds: Ole Miss 98.0% chance of winning
South Florida at Alabama - 6 p.m. CT
ESPN FPI Odds: Alabama 97.7% chance of winning
Buffalo at Missouri - 6 p.m. CT
ESPN FPI Odds: Missouri 97.3% chance of winning
Samford at Florida - 6 p.m. CT
ESPN FPI Odds: Florida 98.7% chance of winning
Tennessee at North Carolina State - 6:35 p.m. CT
ESPN FPI Odds: Tennessee 87.9% chance of winning
Nicholls at LSU - 6:30 p.m. CT
ESPN FPI Odds: LSU 97.6% chance of winning
Alcorn State at Vanderbilt - 6:30 p.m. CT
ESPN FPI Odds: Vanderbilt 96.9% chance of winning
Houston at Oklahoma - 6:45 p.m. CT
ESPN FPI Odds: Oklahoma 96.7% chance of winning
Mississippi State at Arizona State - 9:30 p.m. CT
ESPN FPI Odds: Mississippi State 43.4% chance of winning
