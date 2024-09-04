Cowbell Corner

ESPN's Computer Projection for Every SEC Week 2 Game

Texas' trip to Michigan is amongst the most anticiapted games of the entire year

Nick Shepkowski

Aug 31, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) holds up the sign of the horns to celebrate the 52-0 victory over the Colorado State Rams at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Aug 31, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) holds up the sign of the horns to celebrate the 52-0 victory over the Colorado State Rams at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Aaron E. Martinez-USA TODAY SPORTS
In this story:

College football's first full weekend has come and gone and for the most part went well for the SEC.

That is, unless we're talking about LSU or Texas A&M.

Week 2 brings big games of different varities.

Texas goes to Michigan in a battle of two true blueblood programs.

South Carolina and Kentucky play in the season's first SEC contest.

Tennessee has a tricky trip to North Carolina State while Mississippi State has a huge game regarding postseason eligibility at Arizona State.

So how does ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index (FPI) see Week 2 of the SEC schedule going?

Here is what it says about every game this weekend.

Texas at Michigan - 11:00 a.m. CT

The block M sign outside of Michigan Stadium
Sep 9, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; A wide view of the Big House before the NCAA game between University of Michigan Wolverines and the UNLV Rebels at Michigan Stadium. / David Reginek-Imagn Images

ESPN FPI Odds: Texas 73.6% of winning

Arkansas at Oklahoma State - 11 a.m. CT

ESPN FPI Odds: Arkansas 44% chance of winning

McNeese State at Texas A&M - 11:45 a.m. CT

ESPN FPI Odds: Texas A&M 98.6% of winning

Tennessee Tech at Georgia - 1 p.m. CT

Kirby Smart during Georgia's win over Clemson in Week 1 of 2024 season
Aug 31, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart talks with players during the fourth quarter of the 2024 Aflac Kickoff Game against the Clemson Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Ken Ruinard - Imagn Images

ESPN FPI Odds: Georgia 99% chance of winning

California at Auburn - 2:30 p.m. CT

ESPN FPI Odds: Auburn 81.6% chance of winning

South Carolina at Kentucky - 2:30 p.m. CT

ESPN FPI Odds: Kentucky 69.7% chance of winning

Middle Tennessee State at Ole Miss - 3:15 p.m. CT

ESPN FPI Odds: Ole Miss 98.0% chance of winning

South Florida at Alabama - 6 p.m. CT

ESPN FPI Odds: Alabama 97.7% chance of winning

Buffalo at Missouri - 6 p.m. CT

ESPN FPI Odds: Missouri 97.3% chance of winning

Samford at Florida - 6 p.m. CT

ESPN FPI Odds: Florida 98.7% chance of winning

Tennessee at North Carolina State - 6:35 p.m. CT

Tennessee celebrates after scoring a touchdown in Week 1
Tennessee defensive lineman Jordan Ross (29) and Tennessee punter Jackson Ross (98) celebrate after Ross scores a touchdown during a football game between Tennessee and Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, August 31, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

ESPN FPI Odds: Tennessee 87.9% chance of winning

Nicholls at LSU - 6:30 p.m. CT

ESPN FPI Odds: LSU 97.6% chance of winning

Alcorn State at Vanderbilt - 6:30 p.m. CT

ESPN FPI Odds: Vanderbilt 96.9% chance of winning

Houston at Oklahoma - 6:45 p.m. CT

ESPN FPI Odds: Oklahoma 96.7% chance of winning

Mississippi State at Arizona State - 9:30 p.m. CT

Mississippi State celebrates a touchdown in a Week 1 win over Eastern Kentucky
Aug 31, 2024; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Mario Craver (7) reacts after recovering a blocked punt in the endzone for a touchdown against Eastern Kentucky Colonels during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Matt Bush-Imagn Images

ESPN FPI Odds: Mississippi State 43.4% chance of winning

Related Content from Mississippi State on Sports Illustrated:

What went right and wrong in win over Eastern Kentucky

What are 2024 expectations for Dak Prescott?

Published
Nick Shepkowski

NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Home/Football