Texas vs. Mississippi State: Quinn Ewers is Out, Arch Manning to Start

Texas will start Arch Manning for the second straight week.

Jacob Bain

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) greets fans before the Texas Longhorns take on ULM at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) greets fans before the Texas Longhorns take on ULM at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Mississippi State football takes on the top-ranked Texas Longhorns. Texas will be without starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, and redshirt freshman Arch Manning will draw his second straight start.

The Manning name carries a lot of weight in the Magnolia state as Archie (grandfather), Eli (uncle), and Peyton (uncle) Manning all made a start against Mississippi State. It is a tall task for Mississippi State to get the upset over Texas, but with Heisman hopeful Ewers out, the Bulldog's chances slightly improved.

Mississippi State will also be without its starting quarterback, Blake Shapen, who sustained a season-ending injury in the Bulldogs' loss to Florida last week. Mississippi State will also be without Tyler Woodard (safety), Kalvin Dinkins (defensive lineman), Keyvone Lee (running back), Trent Hudson (wide receiver), Creed Whittemore (wide receiver), DeAgo Brumfield (cornerback), Traveon Wright (cornerback), Kedrick Bingley-Jones (defensive lineman), Chris Keys Jr (safety.)

Mississippi State will start true freshman quarterback Michael Van Buren, and with crucial skill players out, the Bulldog offensive line must play well. With Manning making only his second career start, the Mississippi State defense might ramp up the pressure to make the youngster uncomfortable in the pocket.

