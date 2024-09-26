Cowbell Corner

Texas vs Mississippi State: Three Bulldog Defensive Players to Watch

Who are three Mississippi State defenders to keep an eye on against Texas?

Jacob Bain

Aug 31, 2024; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Kelley Jones (1) reacts with fans after the game against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-Imagn Images / Matt Bush-Imagn Images
Texas vs Mississippi State Preview

Mississippi State football will look to end its three-game losing streak against the nation's number-one team, Texas. None of the struggles this season for Mississippi State under first-year head coach Jeff Lebby are as prevalent as the defense's poor play.

The Mississippi State defense has been atrocious, giving up 45 points last week to a struggling Florida offense. However, the group can rally the troops in a huge game, but who will need to step up for that to happen?

Sep 7, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive lineman Trevion Williams (23) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Trevion Williams

The Mississippi State defensive line has been problematic in terms of play and injuries this season. Williams garnered a lot of hype coming into the season due to his talent but had struggled with injuries in the past.

However, the former four-star has remained healthy this season but has produced little to no value. Someone on this defensive line has to step up and make an impact, and Willams has by far the most upside, but he has to show it on the field.

Aug 31, 2024; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Kelley Jones (1) reacts with fans after the game against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-Imagn Images / Matt Bush-Imagn Images

Kelley Jones

Jones was another guy who came into the season with a lot of hype and has played well for a redshirt freshman. However, the speedy corner has yet to force a turnover, and if Mississippi State wants to pull the upset, forcing a couple of mistakes is vital.

Texas will undoubtedly test the Mississippi State secondary early in this game, and if Jones can make a play, it may cause the Longhorns to adjust their game plan.

Florence OL Zakari Tillman (7) pushes past Jim Hill's defense during play in Florence, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Tcl Jim Hill Vs Florence / Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Zakari Tillman

With this season being a rebuilding year for Mississippi State, many young players will likely get extended reps in games. Tillman looks impressive when he is on the field, and he is the size of an SEC linebacker.

The Florence, Miss. native will face his stiffest test to this point in his career. How will he respond?


Published
Jacob Bain

JACOB BAIN

Jacob Bain first joined Cowbell Corner as an intern, and was promoted to lead day-to-day coverage in Starkville of Mississippi State sports in 2023. His primary beats include football, baseball and basketball. He's originally from Fulton, Miss.

