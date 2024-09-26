Texas vs Mississippi State: Three Bulldog Defensive Players to Watch
Texas vs Mississippi State Preview
Mississippi State football will look to end its three-game losing streak against the nation's number-one team, Texas. None of the struggles this season for Mississippi State under first-year head coach Jeff Lebby are as prevalent as the defense's poor play.
The Mississippi State defense has been atrocious, giving up 45 points last week to a struggling Florida offense. However, the group can rally the troops in a huge game, but who will need to step up for that to happen?
Trevion Williams
The Mississippi State defensive line has been problematic in terms of play and injuries this season. Williams garnered a lot of hype coming into the season due to his talent but had struggled with injuries in the past.
However, the former four-star has remained healthy this season but has produced little to no value. Someone on this defensive line has to step up and make an impact, and Willams has by far the most upside, but he has to show it on the field.
Kelley Jones
Jones was another guy who came into the season with a lot of hype and has played well for a redshirt freshman. However, the speedy corner has yet to force a turnover, and if Mississippi State wants to pull the upset, forcing a couple of mistakes is vital.
Texas will undoubtedly test the Mississippi State secondary early in this game, and if Jones can make a play, it may cause the Longhorns to adjust their game plan.
Zakari Tillman
With this season being a rebuilding year for Mississippi State, many young players will likely get extended reps in games. Tillman looks impressive when he is on the field, and he is the size of an SEC linebacker.
The Florence, Miss. native will face his stiffest test to this point in his career. How will he respond?
