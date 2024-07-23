The Futility of Preseason Predictions: Just a Bulldog Minute
STARKVILLE – It’s officially preseason prediction season for college football.
The media’s SEC preseason rankings and all-conference teams were released following the conclusion of last weeks SEC Media Days. The media didn’t show much faith in Mississippi State this season, picking them 15th (out of 16 teams) and no Bulldog players were included in any of the three all-conference teams.
But as sports fans know, anything can happen once the games are played and preseason predictions don’t matter much. Just ask MSU’s softball team what they think of preseason predictions. And that’s the topic for today’s Just a Bulldog Minute.
Staff writer Taylor Hodges doesn’t put much weight into preseason predictions because he knows an upset is possible, no matter the teams playing. So, Bulldog fans shouldn’t worry too much about the media’s impression of the Bulldogs in July.