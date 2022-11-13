Three Players Who Stood Out in Mississippi State's 45-19 Loss Against Georgia

Mississippi State faced plenty of struggles all across the field as it fell to No. 1 Georgia by a score of 45-19 on Saturday night.

MSU (6-4, 3-4) had some big moments, but none of them was any match for what top-ranked Georgia (10-0, 7-0) brought to the table. The Bulldogs will now head into the final stretch of the season in hopes of picking up two more wins and heading into postseason play with momentum.

Here are three players from Saturday night's matchup that stood out for Mississippi State.

1. WR Zavion Thomas

Thomas had his biggest play of the season in a crucial moment for the Bulldogs. The freshman recorded a 63-yard punt return for a touchdown against the stout Georgia defense -- his first collegiate score. The points came with just a few seconds remaining before halftime and helped Mississippi State head into the locker room behind by a score of just 17-12. Thomas finished the night with two receptions for a total of 71 yards

2. LB Nathaniel Watson

Watson continued to be an outstanding force for the Bulldogs' defense. He easily led all players on both teams with 16 total tackles and added on 1.5 tackles-for-loss and one quarterback hurry. The redshirt senior has two more regular season games and a bowl appearance to continue dominating the gridiron, but he's certainly already made a case for himself as a future NFL athlete.

3. WR Rufus Harvey

Harvey had one of his best games of the season so far. The wideout recorded Mississippi State's only offensive touchdown of the night midway through the third quarter on a six-yard catch. He totaled 64 yards on six receptions for an average of 10.7 yards per catch. Harvey will look to continue making his mark on offense in hopes of helping his team finish the season strong, and he will take some of the experience he has gained into the offseason.