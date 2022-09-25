Three Standouts From Mississippi State's 45-14 Win Over Bowling Green

Mississippi State (3-1) had a chance to get itself bak in order in all three phases of the game Saturday after suffering a tough 31-16 loss to the LSU Tigers last week.

The Bulldogs did just thought, putting together a dominant 45-14 victory over the Falcons. Several players stood out in what was a solid day for MSU on all fronts, with head coach Mike Leach calling this one of the team's better performances on special teams, which has been an area of concern dating back to last season.

Here's a look into just three players who made a notable impact:

1. WR Caleb Ducking.

The Air Raid offense is a system in which the ball is distributed to several targets per game and there's no true WR1 in the sense that there's a wideout that is fed the vast majority of the targets like in some other offenses. Still, the cream rises to the top and while Ducking isn't a receiver that's been talked about as much as some of the other that were in the room last year like Makai Polk, he has certainly made his presence felt.

That continued into Saturday, when he made seven receptions for 96 yards with two touchdowns.

2. QB Will Rogers.

Rogers and the offense had some missed opportunities against LSU, but he certainly got the job done in this one. The junior signal-caller finished the outing 38-of-49 passing for 406 passing yards with six touchdowns in an interception-free performance.

3. LB Nathaniel Watson.

Watson has been one of the most praised members of the defense this season and there's a reason for that.

He backed up the compliments on Saturday, leading MSU in total tackles with 10 combined tackles and four solo tackles, also coming up with one sack and one tackle for loss.