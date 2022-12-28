Mississippi State's signees from the Class of 2023 includes many stellar athletes, but quarterback Chris Parson is among the best.

Here are three things to know about one of the Bulldogs' most-notable newcomers.

1. Parson's dual-threat ability is special.

Parson is a 4-star quarterback who grew up in Brentwood, Tennessee. He is an outstanding athlete and currently ranks as the No. 10 recruit in the state and the No. 19 quarterback in the country. Through his first six high school games this season, the signal-caller was 86-of-113 passing for 1,032 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed for 540 yards and five touchdowns on 66 carries.

2. The signal-caller was heavily recruited, but he still chose MSU.

Originally, Parson was committed to Florida State. He withdrew his commitment when he realized what other schools had to offer. Although he was thankful for the opportunity Florida State gave him, he wanted to find a school that would suit him best in his college career. Parson had 23 total offers from schools when he committed to Mississippi State.

3. Parson invests plenty of time into the sport away from the field.

Not only does Parson play the game well, he knows what every player does on the offensive side of the ball on every play. He analyzes film from previous games and is able to spot mistakes made. From there, he can let other players know where to improve, which enhances the ability of all athletes on the team.

Parson is a very well-rounded individual who brings a lot of skills to the game. In the next couple of years, State fans should be excited to see how he performs and what he can bring to the team.