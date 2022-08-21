Mississippi State wrapped up its most recent scrimmage on Saturday afternoon, the last preseason practice open to the media with the 2022 season now just around the corner.

The Bulldogs showed improvement in multiple areas after some concern surrounded the receiving corps and placekicker position at earlier points of the offseason.

Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach met with the media after the tail-end of the practice was moved indoors due to weather issues.

"I thought it was competitive," Leach said. "I thought we had good energy. We weren't perfect. We've got plenty to work on but I thought it was a pretty good, balanced scrimmage."

Leach saw his team get better over the weekend in Davis Wade Stadium, but still sees plenty of room for growth between now and the season-opener.

"I thought we played a little better," Leach said. "You know, offense, you've got to play together otherwise there's nothing to stop... I thought we had good intensity on defense. But I think we took a step on both sides of the ball."

Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say Saturday: