Skip to main content

Watch: Mike Leach Discusses Mississippi State's Latest Scrimmage (08/20/2022)

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach met with the media following Saturday's scrimmage.

Mississippi State wrapped up its most recent scrimmage on Saturday afternoon, the last preseason practice open to the media with the 2022 season now just around the corner.

The Bulldogs showed improvement in multiple areas after some concern surrounded the receiving corps and placekicker position at earlier points of the offseason.

Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach met with the media after the tail-end of the practice was moved indoors due to weather issues.

"I thought it was competitive," Leach said. "I thought we had good energy. We weren't perfect. We've got plenty to work on but I thought it was a pretty good, balanced scrimmage."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Leach saw his team get better over the weekend in Davis Wade Stadium, but still sees plenty of room for growth between now and the season-opener.

"I thought we played a little better," Leach said. "You know, offense, you've got to play together otherwise there's nothing to stop... I thought we had good intensity on defense. But I think we took a step on both sides of the ball."

Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say Saturday:

USATSI_16972615
Football

Bulldogs Safety Dylan Lawrence Maintaining Positive Mindset Ahead of 2022 Season

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_11993505
Football

Former Mississippi State QB's Effect on the Ground Not Something to be Forgotten About

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_17012727
Football

Mississippi State WRs Must See Improvement With 2022 Season Looming

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_10421623
Football

Former Mississippi State Head Coach Reportedly Headed to ESPN

By Crissy Froyd
unnamed
Football

Mississippi State Quarterback Will Rogers Ranks Highly Among Top 100 College Football Players According to ESPN

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_17155172
Football

Three Opponents That Mississippi State Should Not Look Past Heading into the 2022 Football Season

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_18861439
Football

Former Mississippi State CB Among Highest-Graded Defensive Backs at Start of Preseason

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_13870875
Basketball

Mississippi State Women's Basketball: Former Bulldog Teaira McCowan Leading Dallas Wings into 2022 WNBA Playoffs

By Elizabeth Keen