Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach shared his thoughts regarding his team's 39-33 win over Auburn in a postgame press conference on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs had a big lead heading into halftime, but a stagnant offensive performance and critical mistakes on special teams gave the Tigers the chance to stay in the game. Auburn eventually claimed a one-point lead halfway through the fourth quarter.

The two teams battled down to the final minute, with each one picking up a touchdown to keep the game close. A field goal by MSU kicker Massimo Biscardi sent the game into overtime in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.

A missed kick by Auburn gave Mississippi State the advantage in overtime, and the Bulldogs ran with it -- literally. Jo'quavious Marks punched the ball in from five yards out for the game-winning score.

With the sixth victory on the season, the Bulldogs are now bowl-eligible for a program-record 13th straight year. The team still has regular season games remaining against Georgia, East Tennessee State and Ole Miss.

Leach was animated on the sideline, even seen folding chairs and laying them down so that his receivers could not sit in them. By the end of the game and the rollercoaster of emotions that came with it, he was satisfied with his team's ability to bounce back.

"We're tough, gritty, we'll stick to it, and we'll never surrender," Leach said.

Hear everything Leach said in his press conference using the link below: