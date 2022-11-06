Skip to main content

Watch: Mississippi State HC Mike Leach Talks Bulldogs' 39-33 Victory Over Auburn

The play-caller for the Bulldogs shared his opinions following his team's close win.

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach shared his thoughts regarding his team's 39-33 win over Auburn in a postgame press conference on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs had a big lead heading into halftime, but a stagnant offensive performance and critical mistakes on special teams gave the Tigers the chance to stay in the game. Auburn eventually claimed a one-point lead halfway through the fourth quarter.

The two teams battled down to the final minute, with each one picking up a touchdown to keep the game close. A field goal by MSU kicker Massimo Biscardi sent the game into overtime in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.

A missed kick by Auburn gave Mississippi State the advantage in overtime, and the Bulldogs ran with it -- literally. Jo'quavious Marks punched the ball in from five yards out for the game-winning score. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With the sixth victory on the season, the Bulldogs are now bowl-eligible for a program-record 13th straight year. The team still has regular season games remaining against Georgia, East Tennessee State and Ole Miss. 

Leach was animated on the sideline, even seen folding chairs and laying them down so that his receivers could not sit in them. By the end of the game and the rollercoaster of emotions that came with it, he was satisfied with his team's ability to bounce back. 

"We're tough, gritty, we'll stick to it, and we'll never surrender," Leach said. 

Hear everything Leach said in his press conference using the link below:

USATSI_19242272
Football

Three Takeaways From Mississippi State’s Thrilling OT Victory Over Auburn

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19253119
Football

Three Players Who Stood Out in Mississippi State's 39-33 OT Victory Over Auburn

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19107128
Football

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Breaks Two More Program Records Set by Dak Prescott

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_17157306
Football

Mississippi State vs. Auburn: A Look At The All-Time Series

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19242272
Football

Three Storylines to Follow as Mississippi State Football Faces Auburn on Saturday

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19253071
Football

Live Updates: Mississippi State Football vs. Auburn, 2022

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_18905665
Football

Jordan Brand Releases First-Ever NFL Collaboration with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys

By Dylan Flippo
USATSI_19253119
Football

Mississippi State Football: Three Players to Watch as Bulldogs Take On Auburn this Weekend

By Elizabeth Keen